Marvel Confirms Namor Will Recover From THAT Injury in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

As Marvel fans may have suspected prior to the film's release, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever concludes with a huge fight between Shuri and Namor. One major moment in this fight that may have actually surprised fans was when Letitia Wright's new Black Panther gripped one of Namor's ankle wings in her hand and yanks it off. This brutal moment is maybe one of the most violent in the MCU, but Marvel has already confirmed that it's not permanent. Speaking in the latest "Assembled" documentary, Aaron Toney, who worked as a fight coordinator on Wakanda Forever but also was the stunt double for Chadwick Boseman and Anthony Mackie throughout the MCU, spoke about the fight and Namor's injury.

"With Namor, when it came to fighting styles, I pulled from not only sort of cultural aspects like Lucha Libre...but also I pulled form Asian cultures," Toney revealed.I pulled from a stlye called Baji, and Baji is a style that focuses on grounding your body while delivering shoulder strikes, elbow strikes. So you're going to see Namor do things that are unorthodox, but are effective because he is the person he is."

He adds, "It was fun to play around with the wings, you know, special, sort of like, quick attacks. Or him boosting. But also, they said, can we rip the wings off? They grow back, he'll be fine, but it gives you an opportunity to humanize this God-like character and make him come to her. And so that's playing to Shuri being smart."

With a tease like that for Namor's future, coupled with his decades-long history in comics, Marvel fans can breath easy knowing that the winged leader of Talocan will fly again. Previously speaking on the matter, Marvel's Kevin Feige revealed: "You know, people who read the comics know that there's 80 years of stories with Namor that we can tap into. So, where and when, we'll keep to ourselves for now. But, we think that this is an incredibly iconic character that's being introduced. Probably, to most people, most movie-goers for the first time. And we expect them to want to see more."

Marvel producer Nate Moore also spoke about the future of Namor, confirming that a previous deal with Universal prohibits them from making a solo movie for the character.

"It honestly affects us more, and not to talk too much out of school, but in how we market the film than it does how we use him in the film," Moore previously revealed. "There weren't really things we couldn't do from a character perspective for him, which is good because clearly, we took a ton of inspiration from the source material, but we also made some big changes to really anchor him in that world in a truth that publishing never really landed on, I would argue, in a big way."