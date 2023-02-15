Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Angela Bassett Says Austin Butler Needs to Bid His Elvis Voice Farewell

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Angela Bassett told Austin Butler that he needed to retire that Elvis voice for now. In a piece with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress explained how he needed to leave that iconic performance in the rear-view mirror. All awards season Baz Luhrman's movie has been stacking up the accolades. Well, that has led some fans to speculate that Butler has been leaning on the Elvis aesthetic too much. A recent moment at the Golden Globes had people scratching their head when they claimed he was using the same accent from the movie. Well, as someone who has played iconic roles in the past, Bassett had some advice founded on her turn in the Tina Turner biopic.

"Tina's laugh and the way she spoke took over," Bassett said. "It took over, not as long as Elvis — maybe about four months after. You so lived and breathed and began to see life through their perspective. You had to. They're a part of you."

"I think that's what's going on with him. You have to bid it farewell, and it's hard to let it go, because you've enjoyed it, you survived it, you delivered and you're proud of that. You got an opportunity, and you hit it out of left field," the star continued. "So it takes a moment to get back to regular you. But you're different after this moment. Now you're Austin, who did that great performance."

Will Angela Basset Claim Her Oscar?

In her first comments to the press after securing the Oscars nomination, Bassett was graceful in her response. It's a big moment for her and a moment of pride for the entire genre.

"This morning is a little extra special in the Bassett Vance household with news of my Oscar nomination. What has drawn me to each of the women I've portrayed throughout my career is their strength, compassion, resilience, and power," Bassett typed. "Wakanda Forever's Queen Ramonda is a character that touched my spirit because she is a mother and a leader who must care for her grieving nation as much as she cares for her family in mourning."

"Ramonda is a love letter that reflects and acknowledges what we women do everyday. There was so much to unpack as an actress because it's brilliant storytelling, alongside a wealth of talent in front of and behind the camera. I'm thankful to the Academy for including me amongst a wonderful group of actresses," she added. "I look forward to March 12 as we cheer for and celebrate with one another."

