Black Panther’s Ryan Coogler Books New Comic Book Movie

Ryan Coogler’s calendar is looking pretty busy with Space Jam 2 coming up and then Black Panther 2 following shortly after. But now, Deadline is reporting that the director just placed another comic book adaptation on his plate with Legendary. Bitter Root will be a big-screen treatment of an Image Comics series created by David F. Walker and Sanford Green along with Chuck Brown. Zinzi Evans and Sev Ohanian will also be attached in producing roles.

Bitter Root finds its setting in the middle of the Harlem Renaissance as an evil sets its sights on New York City. In 1924, a family that used to hunt monsters must confront this new enemy while trying to reconcile their own problems. Sangeryes, the title for these evil slayers, have been protecting people from supernatural forces for generations. The evil turns everyday people into monsters, and the public is at risk. Most of these defenders have gotten old, or died, and now it falls to the remaining Sangeryes to dispose of the evil while learning to heal their family.

Last March, Legendary acquired the rights to Bitter Root as a property, and now they are poised to translate the comic into a movie. Image is still producing the series as the fifth issue released in March of this year. Bitter Root was nominated for a 2019 Eisner Award for Best New Series and also received consideration during the 2019 Ringo awards as a Best Series nominee. All of the series creators are on board to executive produce along with Drapetomedia’s Sean Owolo. Jon Silk and Disney Hall will be handling the project for Legendary.

This continues a dynamite year for Coogler who is producing LeBron James’ anticipated Space Jam 2, that filmed this summer. He’s back in both the writing and directing chairs for Black Panther‘s sequel. Kevin Feige name-dropped the project during Marvel Studio’s crowd-pleasing presentation in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con. Now, the follow up has been formally announced at D23.

Coogler’s directing debut came on the critically acclaimed Fruitvale Station, which he also scripted. Creed followed next to success among fans and the press as well. Then Black Panther came through as a Best-Picture nominee, and things just keep escalating for the young filmmaker. He executive produced on Creed II before the Space Jam opportunity came along. If the past is any indicator, even more projects await.

Image courtesy: Rich Fury/Getty Images