Marvel Studios Head Kevin Feige Addresses Black Panther Sequel's Oscars Chances





Black Panther: Wakanda Forever could have a chance at an Oscar and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has addressed the film's chances. Back in 2018, Black Panther was nominated for the big award of the night. A lot of fans even believed the Marvel movie could take home the prize for Best Picture with enough luck. However, in a new interview with Total Film, it doesn't sound like Feige believes the voters will be on their side. Feige said, "I'm not the kind to predict what the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will do with their precious votes. I don't know." He has full confidence in Coogler's work, but no superhero film has come close to obtaining the rare honor. That works out just fine for Marvel as their projects continue to do great numbers at the box office. But, the questions will always circle as the genre continues to be one of the biggest trends in theaters. Black Panther was an achievement that got called the crown jewel of the MCU by Robert Downey Jr. Maybe Wakanda Forever can fill those shoes.

"I do know that Ryan and the entire team approached this movie just like they approached the first one, which is: how do we make the best experience possible for the audience? And how do we make the best experience that people will want to repeat again and again? That was the driving motivation. And something that is an incredible tribute to the legacy of Chadwick. This one rides a fine line of a real-life tribute and yet continuing the fictional narrative and the hope and – I just keep going back to that word – optimism that Wakanda always represents."

Why Marvel Studios Didn't Recast T'Challa

The studio's head man talked to Empire Magazine about their decision not to recast T'Challa in the upcoming film. Some fans have respected the decision, while others are absolutely hoping that some other actor steps into the role. But, for now, nothing is planned.

"It just felt like it was much too soon to recast," Feige told the outlet. He later said how the plan is to follow the comics that inspired much of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "Stan Lee always said that Marvel represents the world outside your window. And we had talked about how, as extraordinary and fantastical as our characters and stories are, there's a relatable and human element to everything we do. The world is still processing the loss of Chad. And Ryan poured that into the story."

"The conversations were entirely about, yes, 'What do we do next?'" He continued. "And how could the legacy of Chadwick – and what he had done to help Wakanda and the Black Panther become these incredible, aspirational, iconic ideas – continue? That's what it was all about."

