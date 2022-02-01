Black Panther: Marvel and SiriusXM Launch Documentary Podcast





Marvel Comics: Black Panther is coming to SiriusXM and Marvel Podcasts Unlimited on Apple Podcasts. In the new history show, author Nic Stone leads fans through the history of the character from inception to the current adventures in Wakanda. The Shuri writer is joined by an All-Star slate of guests including Brian Stelfreeze, Christopher Priest, Don McGregor, Joe Quesada, John Ridley, John Romita Jr., Reginald Hudlin, and Ta-Nehisi Coates. All of that notable talent knows it’s way around the world of the Marvel hero. T’Challa has a long and storied history in the comics and you will get to know more about him listening Stone and her account of how Wakanda became a central place in Marvel Comics. Check out a short clip down below.

On Twitter, they wrote,” The Coal Tiger?! Explore all the twists and turns throughout the creation and legacy of T’Challa in ‘The History of Marvel Comics: Black Panther,’ a new podcast with @SiriusXM, hosted by Nic Stone (@getnicced). Listen to the first episode on February 14: http://siriusxm.com/blackpanther“

“As thrilling as it’s been to watch Marvel’s first Black super hero leap his way to the top of fan-favorite lists over the past few years, getting to dig into his origin story with the people who made him (and the characters around him) is truly the coolest thing I’ve ever gotten to do. I can’t wait for fans to hear from the individuals who have spent almost 60 years shaping, expanding, and humanizing our beloved King of Wakanda and Black Panther, especially as his world continues to grow.”

Marvel says of the series: “Throughout The History of Marvel Comics: Black Panther, Stone will take both new and lifelong fans behind-the-scenes in a definitive tell-all of the incredible journey of T’Challa, how he came to be Black Panther, and how he and the world of Wakanda have evolved since. The show explores some of Black Panther’s most pivotal moments including Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s 1966 debut of the character at the height of the Civil Rights Movement, his continued evolution through the birth of the Black Power Movement, his time with the Avengers and of course, the launching of Black Panther’s adventures.”

