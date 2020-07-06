Black Widow: New Photos Of Natasha And Yelena Surface Online

✖

New photos from the upcoming Black Widow movie have made their way online as Empire Magazine is set to publish their movie slate feature issue. As Black Widow has been delayed to November, the upcoming issue takes a deep dive into the film and offers up some new looks at Natasha in her white suit and Yelena in the green vest which Natasha later wears in Avengers: Infinity War. The photos also offer up a look at Natasha's showdown with Taskmaster and a peek at the Taskmaster costume in the raw, as it appeared on the film's set in London.

"I play Yelena, the annoying little sister who says everything that comes to her mind with no consequences," Yelena actress Florence Pugh said. "When we meet her she is kind of discovering the world in a new light. She is hurt and complicated and acts out. When she meets Scarlett's character, Natasha, Yelena is kind of rediscovering who she is after the being in the Red Room for so long. So together they're both suffering in very similar ways."

Check out the snippets of information and new looks at the Black Widow movie in the tweet below!

"There was no reason to do a Black Widow standalone film unless we could dig deep and be brave," Johansson said. "I'm very happy with all the work we've done on the Marvel Studios films. I felt that Avengers: Endgame was so satisfying I wanted to make sure Black Widow would be so satisfying, not just for the fans, but also for myself, artistically and creatively, after a decade of playing this character. This film gives the opportunity for some sort of healing and understanding as to why Natasha decides to make that ultimate sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame."

This is expected to be Johansson's last turn as Natasha Romanoff but the actress wasn't willing to rule out a future return while talking to ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con last summer. Black Widow director Cate Shortland, however, recently confirmed this movie will see Johansson "hand the baton" to Pugh.

What are you most hoping for in the Black Widow movie? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!

Black Widow is scheduled to hit theaters on November 6.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.