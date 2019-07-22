Scarlett Johansson on if Black Widow Movie Is the End of Her MCU Career

Thanks to the magic of San Diego Comic-Con, we now know for certain Black Widow will be the next Marvel Cinematic Universe movie hitting theaters. Set to serve as a pseudo-prequel between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, the film will see Scarlett Johansson reprise her role as Natasha Romanoff at least one more time. But the question remains to be asked — is Black Widow the end of the road for Johansson in the MCU?

ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis caught up with Johansson after Marvel’s massive Hall H panel at Comic-Con to ask the hard-hitting questioning and as expected, Johansson quickly shot back with the most Marvel answer she could give.

“If I survive the shooting of this film, maybe,” Johansson joked about her potential return. “That’s the most vague answer I could possibly give.”

To date, she’s appeared in seven films beginning with Jon Favreau’s Iron Man 2, a total that doesn’t count the Thor: Ragnarok or Captain Marvel cameos. In the Hall H panel, the Marvel team unveiled the first footage from the film, which revealed Taskmaster as the film’s primary antagonist. Davis was also on-hand at the panel for ComicBook, and his description of the footage can be found below.

“She (Black Widow) goes in a spiral staircase, entering a room with a gun. ‘I know you know I’m out here,’ she said. ‘Wanna talk like grown ups?’ She comes face to face with Pugh’s character, and they aim at each other as Pugh backs into a kitchen. They end up in a fight with their hands, destroying the kitchen. Black Widow tries to hold her down and gag her with a towel but ends up getting tossed over. Cabinets are destroyed. A knife is pulled out. The score is reminiscent of the Winter Soldier appearing in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

“A magnificent fight follows in the living room as the women end up trying to choke one another out with a curtain. Natasha calls her ‘sis,’ and they have a drink. Cut to motorcycle chases. Gun fights. Running through streets. Jumping through windows. ‘I got red in my ledger. I’d like to wipe it out.’ Taskmaster, complete with a logo on a shield and mask takes shots from her and blocks them. The two fight on a bridge at night after a logo plays — they move very similarly.”

Johansson stars in Black Widow alongside Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz and O-T Fagbenle. The film is being directed by Cate Shortland from a script by Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson. Johansson’s also producing with Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Victoria Alonso.

Black Widow hits theaters May 1, 2020. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020; Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021; WandaVision in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021; What If? in summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021 and Thor: Love and Thunder in November 5, 2021.

