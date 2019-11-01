Blade Runner Fans Celebrate Catching Up to the Film’s Timeline

When Ridley Scott‘s Blade Runner debuted in 1982, it offered audiences a grimy, noir-ish interpretation of what Los Angeles would look like in the future, having to predict the ways in which the world would change by the time it got to be 2019. The film was inspired by the 1968 Philip K. Dick book Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?, which depicted a post-apocalyptic San Francisco in 1992. The Scott film, starring Harrison Ford and Rutger Hauer, famously opened with the title card reading “November 2019,” delivering a vision of a world soaked in neon, covered in massive buildings, and populated by flying cars.

Now that we’ve actually reached November 2019, fans of the film took to social media to share their love of the sci-fi classic, while also pointing out how disappointed they are that the events of the film are so far removed from what our world is actually like.

Film vs.Reality

Los Angeles, November 2019: Blade Runner vs. Reality. 😥 pic.twitter.com/YU0FfQ8KNF — Nolan Gray (@mnolangray) November 1, 2019

Bring on the Replicants

Worth the Wait

I’ve waited 37 years to tweet this. “Like tears in rain”. I made it! #BladeRunner pic.twitter.com/fwY0go7JkO — Oliver Warden (@oliver_warden) November 1, 2019

Moments Lost in Time

“I’ve seen things you people wouldn’t believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched C-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhäuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain. Time to die.” #BladeRunner pic.twitter.com/vRqfb6wTth — Phil Szostak (@PhilSzostak) November 1, 2019

Tragically Similar

Man, Blade Runner was wild pic.twitter.com/42htcSTz7f — Bruisey (@Bruisey) November 1, 2019

Not the Future

blade runner isn’t set in the future anymore pic.twitter.com/lE6AKieBzE — naruto sozinho no balanço (@heisenboff) November 1, 2019

Blade Runner Time

Officially living in Blade Runner time pic.twitter.com/O1lm55Girr — Katherine Bayford 🍐 (@kebayf) November 1, 2019

Future Is Now

Japan’s Reality

Current date in Japan: November 1, 2019.



Blade Runner confirmed. pic.twitter.com/nE2LJ0Lugd — 🎬Gyl𝕷𝖊𝖊nhaal🎬 (@Br4dAstra) October 31, 2019

Enjoy the Flying Cars