Movies

Blade Runner Fans Celebrate Catching Up to the Film’s Timeline

When Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner debuted in 1982, it offered audiences a grimy, noir-ish […]

By

When Ridley Scott‘s Blade Runner debuted in 1982, it offered audiences a grimy, noir-ish interpretation of what Los Angeles would look like in the future, having to predict the ways in which the world would change by the time it got to be 2019. The film was inspired by the 1968 Philip K. Dick book Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?, which depicted a post-apocalyptic San Francisco in 1992. The Scott film, starring Harrison Ford and Rutger Hauer, famously opened with the title card reading “November 2019,” delivering a vision of a world soaked in neon, covered in massive buildings, and populated by flying cars.

Now that we’ve actually reached November 2019, fans of the film took to social media to share their love of the sci-fi classic, while also pointing out how disappointed they are that the events of the film are so far removed from what our world is actually like.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Scroll down to see fans sharing their love of the film on social media!

Film vs.Reality

Bring on the Replicants

Worth the Wait

Moments Lost in Time

Tragically Similar

Not the Future

Blade Runner Time

Future Is Now

Japan’s Reality

Enjoy the Flying Cars

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts