Deadpool 3 Has Release Window, Ryan Reynolds Working On Script According To Marvel Studios Kevin Feige

Talk of a third Deadpool movie with star Ryan Reynolds has heated up in recent weeks with the actor himself putting the odds at filming on the new movie next year at being pretty high. Speaking in an interview with ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis for the Phase Zero podcast, Marvel president Kevin Feige was asked if this was accurate and if they had a window for the film penciled in internally at Marvel Studios. "We do," Feige said. "And the script is in the works and Ryan is working very hard on it with our writers as we speak." Reynolds previously pegged the odds of Deadpool 3 filming in 2022 at being 70% likely.

It has previously been reported that Bob's Burgers writers Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin have been tapped to pen the script for the film, taking over from screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick who penned the first two movies in the series. Reynolds' take on Deadpool is seemingly the only thing from 20th Century Fox's X-Men movies that has survived the acquisition of the Fox assets by The Walt Disney Company. It remains to be seen how they will integrate the character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With Marvel Studios projects like Loki, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, and Spider-Man: No Way Home opening up the multiverse in a major way it seems like they'll have an easy way of making it happen.

Reynolds as Deadpool is far and away one of the most popular thing to come out of Fox's X-Men movies with the two films sitting at the top as the highest grossing movies in the entire franchise. Hugh Jackman's Wolverine is no doubt the other most popular thing, and the world is seemingly holding out hope that he could show up once again despite retiring after 2017's Logan.

“It’s something that is just a daily process," Reynolds previously told Collider about working on the Deadpool 3 script. "Writing is kind of like that, you’ve gotta allot time to do it and walk away, and I’m working with the Molyneuxs on it, it’s been great. They’re incredibly talented and so, so smart. They so understand that world and know how to zig when everyone’s expecting a zag, so it’s been a lot of fun.”

Reynolds previously teased what the plot for Deadpool 3 was originally planend to be, revealing that before Disney acquired Fox that the film would have been a "Rashomon style" road-trip team-up movie with Deadpool and Logan. Plans have seemingly changed with Marvel Studios now developing their own movie.