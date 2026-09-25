Robert Downey Jr.’s New Instagram Post Guarantees Doctor Doom Will Make Thanos Look Weak

Warning! This post contains SPOILERS for Avengers: Endgame Encore.

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With Avengers: Endgame Encore now in theaters and its secrets revealed, MCU fans’ attention can finally shift fully to Avengers: Doomsday, and Doctor Doom actor Robert Downey Jr. himself has just made it clear that he’s ready. Endgame Encore’s additional scenes did some heavy lifting when it comes to setting up Doomsday, from the revelation that Doctor Doom has “collected” Bruce Banner to the appearance of Loki at Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter’s house, suggesting that he is about to bring Steve Rogers into the fight against Doom. Now, brand-new comments from Anthony Russo have confirmed that it was Steve’s own decision to stay in the past at the end of Endgame that caused the events of Doomsday. Clearly, the MCU is gearing up for a wild showdown.

There was also already plenty of chatter about how Doom was going to make Thanos and his army’s attack look like child’s play, and while that was initially pretty difficult to imagine, especially because Thanos’ arc was the conclusion of the entire Infinity Saga, Robert Downey Jr. took to his Instagram this morning with a post that seems funny at first glance but actually confirms just how devastating Doctor Doom is going to be. Specifically, in the image, Doom is surrounded by standard theater food, but his popcorn bucket is notably Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet. That image alone makes it clear that Thanos is nothing in comparison to Doom; his greatest weapon is insignificant enough to act as a container for Doom’s snacks, essentially. Again, this might seem silly at face value, but it feels like a harbinger of what’s to come.

Just How Powerful Is Doctor Doom?

At this point, we’ve only seen glimpses of Doctor Doom, primarily in trailers for Doomsday. That’s already been enough to confirm that Doom’s power is unlike anything we’ve seen from a villain in the MCU thus far. For one, we watched him stop Thor’s axe, Stormbreaker, with just a few fingers on one hand, which alone establishes his power level is far and away the greatest of any MCU enemy to date. Yet another factor, as if that wasn’t bad enough, is who many fans suspect will be on his team. The Endgame Encore added scenes confirmed that he has taken Bruce Banner, so it seems safe to assume he has the Hulk under his control and will be using him against the Avengers. There are also hints that he may have taken Spider-Man, too. And, of course, many remain convinced that Wanda Maximoff will return in the movie and be under Doom’s control as well.

Much of that remains to be seen, but if even a fraction of it is true, the Avengers are in serious trouble. With basically every living Avenger joining the fight against Thanos and still barely scraping by, the fact that Doom’s power seemingly outmatches Thanos’ by such a wide margin suggests the Avengers have very little chance of beating him. Granted, they do have certain members on their team who weren’t yet involved in Endgame, such as Franklin Richards, who is one of Marvel’s most powerful characters, as is Jean Grey. Still, there’s plenty of reason to be very nervous heading into Doomsday, particularly when it comes to who may be dying at the hands of Doom.