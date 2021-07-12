Blue's Clues Movie Announced

✖

The iconic children's program Blue's Clues celebrates its 25th anniversary this year and to commemorate the milestone, Nickelodeon has announced a brand-new, original Blue's Clues movie. The film is part of an array of initiatives that will span multiple platforms to celebrate the iconic series, including a tentpole television event, a one-of-a-kind nostalgia-driven music video, consumer products programs, a partnership with the nonprofit Save the Children, and more, all kicking off this summer.

The Blue's Clues & You! movie will follow Josh (Josh Dela Cruz) and Blue as they head to New York City to audition for a big Broadway musical. The film does not yet have a title but will be directed by Matt Stawski (Side Effects) with a script by Angela C. Santomero (Blue's Clues, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood) and Liz Maccie (Siren, Foxglove). Production will be overseen by Darlene Caamaño Loquet, Senior Vice President of Nickelodeon Movies, and production on the film will begin this summer.

"Blue's Clues is hands down one of the most successful and critically acclaimed preschool TV shows in history, and we're so proud that Nickelodeon has been its home for the last 25 years," Ramsey Naito, President, Nickelodeon Animation said in a statement. "The series' creativity, interactivity, and inclusivity has stood the test of time and we are continuing to empower, challenge, and build the self-esteem of a new generation of preschoolers with a brand-new Blue's Clues & You! movie and multiple upcoming seasons of the series in our Animation Studio pipeline."

Blues Clues premiered on Nick Jr. on September 8, 1996. Created by Traci Paige Johnson, Todd Kessler, and Angela C. Santomero, the acclaimed original series ran for six seasons with a spinoff, Blue's Room, debuting in 2004. In 2019, a reboot series, Blue's Clues & You! debuted. Both the original and reboot series feature a live-action host in an animated world. Blue's Clues & You! was renewed for a fourth season in February 2021.

"In the fourth season of Blue’s Clues & You! (26 half-hour episodes), Josh (Josh Dela Cruz) and Blue will adventure to new locations in their bustling neighborhood, from an epic quest as brave knights to saving the day as firefighter helpers and more. The season will also feature new music and fun-filled holiday traditions with family and friends,” a statement described the fourth season at the time of renewal.

No release date for the Blue’s Clues movie has been announced.

