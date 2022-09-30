Bob Saget's Last Movie to Premiere This Fall: "His Final Gift to All That Loved Him"

Bob Saget's final film will hold its world premiere at the Austin Film Festival 2022 later this year. Daniel's Gotta Die, starring the Full House actor and stand-up comedian in his last film appearance, is among the AFF's slate of more than 33 films scheduled to screen during the 29th annual event running October 27th – November 3rd. Saget died on January 9th at age 65 from head trauma after he "accidentally hit the back of his head" and went to sleep, his family confirmed in a statement released in February.

"Bob's passing came as a shock to the entire Daniel's Gotta Die team. He was a collaborator through and through and he really loved this film," director Jeremy LaLonde said in a statement. "It's with great sadness that he never got to see it finished. I can't wait to see how audiences react to his final performance at Austin Film Festival with his final gift to all that loved him."

Said writer Matthew Dressel, "Bob truly loved the script and took on a very fatherly role right from the start; eager to help out in any way he could. He really brought the character's heart to the surface of the script and was intent on making sure he always got it just right. On set he always had the script pages in-hand and spoke with me often about making sure the character was as I intended."



"If there's one person who deserved to see this film it's Bob and I will always be sad he cannot," Dressel continued. "He helped us craft a beautiful and heart-warming send-off and I think people will really appreciate it."

Daniel's Gotta Die also stars Joel David Moore, Jason Jones, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Carly Chaikin, and Iggy Pop. Reads the synopsis: "Daniel (Moore) seeks to reconnect with his family, but they would rather kill him for his inheritance." See the film's official poster above.