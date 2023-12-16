Bomb: Ridley Scott to Direct New Hostage Thriller

Ridley Scott may have just turned 86, but the director isn't slowing down. Scott is known for helming many iconic films, including Alien, Blade Runner, Thelma & Louise, Gladiator, and much more. This year, he made Napoleon with Joaquin Phoenix, and he already has more projects in the works. In addition to the long-awaited Gladiator 2, it was just announced that Scott will be helming a new film called BOMB.

According to Deadline, 20th Studios bought Kevin McMullin's short story, which not only has "franchise potential," but will be a "killer role" for a young actor. The action thriller will be directed by Scott with Scott Free producing, and McMullin penning the script. The story is described as a combination of Dog Day Afternoon and Speed. You can read Deadline's description of the plot below:

"Frankie Ippolito is a hostage negotiator called into duty the night before his wedding in London. A man who has parked himself in a construction site in Piccadilly Circus is standing on a newly uncovered, unexploded bomb from WWII. He tells local law enforcement he will only speak with Frankie, and this sets off a chain of events in which Frankie is drawn into an overnight struggle to stop the bomber with whom he has a past."

Russell Crowe Is Sick Of Answering Gladiator 2 Questions:



The Gladiator sequel is set to star Paul Mescal, who will be taking over the role of Lucius, the part played by Spencer Treat Clark in the first film. The sequel will also feature original Gladiator actors Connie Nielsen (Lucilla), Djimon Hounsou (Juba), and Derek Jacobi (Gracchus). Newcomers to the world of Gladiator include Oscar-winner Denzel Washington, The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal, Stranger Things' favorite Joseph Quinn, Moon Knight's May Calamawy, The White Lotus' Fred Hechinger, 6 Underground' Lior Raz, Avatar's Peter Mensah, and Bridemaids' Matt Lucas. However, Russell Crowe's Maximus will not be part of the film

Crowe has repeatedly confirmed he's not returning to the role that earned him an Oscar back in 2001. In fact, he recently told journalists at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival (via Variety) that he's sick of answering questions about the movie.

"They should be f*cking paying me for the amount of questions I am asked about a film I am not even in," Crowe said. "It has nothing to do with me. In that world, I am dead. Six feet under. But I do admit to a certain tinge of jealousy, because it reminds me of when I was younger and what it meant for me, in my life."

He added, "I don't know anything about the cast, I don't know anything about the plot. I am dead! But I know that if Ridley has decided to do a second part of the story, over 20 years later, he must have had very strong reasons. I can't think of this movie being anything other than spectacular."

Crowe said something similar when previously taking to Collider, saying again that he's "jealous" of the new movie's cast.

"I mean, look, the only thing that I really feel about it is slightly jealous, you know? Because I was a much younger man, obviously, and it was a huge experience in my life," Crowe explained. "It's something that changed my life, really. It changed the way people regarded me and what I do for a living, and, you know, I've been very lucky to be involved in lots of big movies, but the legs on that film are incredible. Here it is, it's 2023, and we made that film in 1999. I guarantee you, somewhere around the world tonight, Gladiator is going to be showing on primetime TV. And you don't always get that kind of longevity with every film you do, so, it obviously holds a special place in my heart."

Stay tuned for updates about Gladiator 2. Are you excited about BOMB? Tell us in the comments!