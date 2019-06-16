Bond 25: Daniel Craig Prepares to Return to Set After Injury in New Photo

After a brief pause in his filming schedule on Bond 25, Daniel Craig will soon return to UK’s Pinewood Studios to complete filming his scenes on the latest James Bond film. The news of Craig’s return was first announced on the official 007 Instagram page earlier this weekend as the account shared a black and white picture of Craig working out in his medical boot.

This would be the first time Craig returned to set after suffering an on-set ankle injury in May. Initial reports suggested Craig would be back to filming within a week of the injury, though it ended up more severe than first thought.

The Craig injury has been one of many bumps in the road for the production, which one industry insider previously called the film a “polished s**tshow” in the wake of Phoebe Waller-Bridge being hired to tweak the script of the film yet again. As the report mentions, it’s not the first time the film’s script has been rewritten, with even Craig himself putting in the work on-set to help polish the script.

“She’s writing a re-write of a re-write,” a report from The Daily Sun suggests. “Daniel’s writing. Cary’s writing. The crew reckon they’re working on a well-polished s*** show. They have an outline of plot, but dialogue is all last-minute. It’s not the way to make a movie. I would imagine they’ll sort it out in the cutting room. That’s where most movies get made anyway. But you’d think the Bond lot would be more together.”

Bond 25 is set to be Daniel Craig’s swan song as the iconic international spy. Joining Craig in the cast is Ana de Armas, Billy Magnussen, Lea Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Lashana Lynch, and Rami Malek. Bond 25 is being directed by Cary Fukunaga.

Bond 25 is currently set for release on April 8, 2020.