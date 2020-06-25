Clive Barker's Books of Blood Movie Hitting Hulu This October

✖

Hulu has been making somewhat of a name for itself in the horror landscape, and it sounds like a terrifying new anthology will soon be a part of that. Earlier this week, the streaming service revealed their lineup for this year's "Huluween", a block of horror-themed programming that will debut this October. Among those films and shows on the list is Books of Blood, an upcoming adaptation of Clive Barker's iconic novel. The feature film will be co-written, executive produced and directed by Brannon Braga, whose work includes Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Voyager, and The Orville. The Orville creator and star Seth MacFarlane will be executive producing.

The six-book series draws on a mix of horror and fantasy elements, which take place in a contemporary setting. The stories often follow everyday people who become embroiled in terrifying or mysterious events. The film adaptation will star Anna Friel (Marcella), Britt Robertson (Tomorrowland, For the People), Rafi Gavron (A Star Is Born), and Yul Vazquez (Midnight, Texas).

Friel will play Mary, a brilliant, beautiful psychologist who has gained fame as a skeptic that debunks all theories or beliefs that are not solely scientifically based. She loses her 7-year-old son to leukemia and then meets Simon (Gavron), a handsome, charismatic young man who becomes her lover and convinces her that he speaks for her dead child. Robertson will portray Jenna, a hypersensitive girl who suffers from “misphonia” — an abhorrence of sound. As she learns her mother is about to send her back to the “Farm,” she steals her mother’s cash and sets out for Los Angeles. Vazquez will play Bennett, a professional killer who’s latest “hit” clues him in on a priceless book that may allow him and his wife to permanently retire. On his search for the tome, his quest leads him straight into supernatural territory.

Books of Blood is co-written by Braga and Adam Simon, whose work includes Salem and A Haunting in Connecticut.

Joining Books of Blood in the Huluween block will be Marvel's Helstrom TV series, the horror satire Bad Hair, and the anthology Monsterland.

Will you be checking out Books of Blood once it debuts on Hulu? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

