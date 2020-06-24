Marvel's Helstrom to Debut at Comic-Con@Home

✖

Hulu has begun to announce their plans for the upcoming Comic-Con@Home and have announced that the first look at Marvel's Helstrom will be officially revealed to the world during the digital event. Official details of when the panel will take place and who will be present to discuss the series have not been confirmed, but Deadline reports that it is among the shows that the streaming service is bringing to Comic-Con this year. The event is set to take place across the same days that the in-person San Diego Comic-Con would have been held, starting July 22 and concluding July 26. Hulu's two animated shows Solar Opposites and Crossing Swords will also be present.

Helstrom stars Tom Austen as Daimon Helstrom, and his sister Ana Helstrom (Sydney Lemmon). While the show is expected to deviate from the source material, we know that the series will follow Daimon and Ana Helstrom, who are the children of a "powerful serial killer" named Victoria Helsrom (Elizabeth Marvel). The Helstrom kids embark on a mission to hunt down the worst of humanity.

It was reported earlier this week that the new series will seemingly debut on Hulu during October of this year, as a report indicated it would be part of Hulu's 'Huluween' programming block. That in mind, the timing of a reveal at San Diego Comic-Con seems about right for the new series.

Some of the only set photos that surfaced online during production only showed Austen in street clothes, a far cry from the classic look Marvel fans know of the character from the comics. Though little is known about the series outside of the cast and a handful of characters, Hulu content chief Craig Erwich praised the spooky show at the streamer's TCA stop earlier this year.

"I've seen the first four episodes of that and I'm really excited about it," Erwich said at the time. "It's definitely a different corner of the Marvel Universe in terms of its horror. It's a really unique take on a horror show that has a unique family situation at the center of it."

The expansive cast for Marvel's Helstrom also includes Sydney Lemmon, Robert Wisdom, June Carryl, Ariana Guerra, Alain Uy, Daniel Cudmore (marking his second time as a character from the pages of Marvel Comics), and David Meunier. The series is created for television and executive produced by Paul Zbyszewski. Karim Zreik and Jeph Loeb also serve as executive producers.

