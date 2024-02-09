Both RED Movies Are Getting a Steelbook Collector's Set

Lionsgate and Walmart are teaming up to offer a special, steelbook edition of the 4K RED movie collection. The collection, which includes both RED and RED 2, will come to steelbook with new, customized cover and interior packaging art on April 2. You can order a copy at Walmart now. Based on the comic book from writer Warren Ellis and artist Cully Hamner, RED centers on Frank Willis, a retired CIA agent who is targeted for assassination because he knows too much to live a quiet, retired life. Unfortunately for those who came after him, his "Retired – Extremely Dangerous" designation may have played up the "retired" part a little bit too much.

The first movie, which starred Bruce Willis alongside Morgan Freeman, Mary-Louise Parker, Karl Urban, Helen Mirren, Morgan Freeman, and John Malkovich, was a huge hit, earning almost $200 million against a reported $58 million budget. The second movie only made around $150 against a reported $84 million budget, but was still enough of a success that Lionsgate planned to make a third film at one point.

RED was also one of a number of properties -- also including The Expendables and Twilight -- that Lionsgate has reportedly explored bringing to TV. The studio is currently exploiting its hugely popular John Wick franchise with a series on Peacock.

The RED 2-Film Collection becomes available on Steelbook on April 2. The double feature comes with deleted and extra scenes, along with audio commentary and a multi-part documentary. Red 2-Film Collection will only be available at Walmart on Steelbook for the suggested retail price of $39.99.



Here are the official synopses for the movies, followed by a rundown of the bonus featuers included on the set:

RED: Frank (Willis) is a former black-ops CIA agent living a quiet life alone… until the day a hit squad shows up to kill him. With his identity compromised, Frank reassembles his old team — Joe (Freeman), Marvin (Malkovich), and Victoria (Mirren) — and sets out to prove that they still have a few tricks up their sleeves. Stand back and watch the bullets fly in this explosive action-comedy that critics call "A rip-roaring good time" (Kevin Steincross, Fox-TV).



RED 2: Retired black-ops CIA agent Frank Moses (Willis) reunites his unlikely team of elite operatives for a global quest to track down a missing portable nuclear device. To succeed, they'll need to survive assassins, terrorists, and power-crazed government officials, all eager to get their hands on the superweapon.

4K UHD STEELBOOK® SPECIAL FEATURES:

RED

Deleted And Extended Scenes

Audio Commentary with Retired CIA Field Officer Robert Baer

Theatrical Trailer

RED 2