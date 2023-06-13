The Flash Star Ezra Miller Makes First Public Comments Amid Legal Issues at Premiere

While Ezra Miller did very limited press on the red carpet at last night's world premiere of The Flash, the actor did appear briefly, getting some photos taken and making a rare public appearance ahead of the film's release. They even made some comments on the red carpet -- although if you clicked on this headline to see what Miller has to say about the various legal issues they have been embroiled in, we're sorry to disappoint you. The only comment Miller made that was audible and publicly quoted was praise for filmmaker Andy Muschietti. The It director is the one who helmed The Flash after years of delays and a handful of directors came and went. According to a report at Variety, Miller did speak on the allegations a bit, presumably with a few specific media outlets selected to speak with them. So far, those specific comments haven't surfaced online.

Note: In an earlier draft of this story, we reported that Miller did not address the allegations at all. We apologize for the confusion.

After a long summer in which a number of very serious allegations were presented against Miller, the actor announced that they were suffering "complex mental issue," and had sought out treatment.

"I love you, maestro," Miller told director Andy Muschietti. "I think you're amazing, and I think your work is monumental."

Miller also thanked Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, Warner Bros. Film Group heads Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy and DC Studios stewards James Gunn and Peter Safran for "your grace and discernment and care in the context of my life. And in bringing this moment to fruition."

The actor was arrested twice earlier this year in Hawaii, both stemming from the same incident. After being arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment following a confrontation at a karaoke bar, Miller was bailed out, and then soon after, arrested again for second-degree assault. According to the victims in the second case, Miller had been staying with them while in Hawaii, and assaulted them after being bailed out of jail. They claimed at the time that Miller had also stolen some of their belongings as they left.

Not long after, the parents of a an 18-year-old Native American activist tried to file a protection order against Miller, alleging that the actor had been grooming their daughter for years. The young woman, whose name is Tokata Iron Eyes, disputes the characterization, and has said that Miller helped her escape a bad situation.

The Flash speeds into theaters on June 16th, promising to reshape the DC Multiverse with the help of familiar faces and brand-new heroes. Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) ventures to the past to change history, resulting in massive repercussions for the future. Forced to team up with another version of Barry, the mysterious Kryptonian known as Supergirl (Sasha Calle), and the iconic Batman (Michael Keaton), the Scarlet Speedster is forced to reckon with his mistakes and save a doomed reality. The Flash is directed by Andy Muschietti, written by Christina Hodson from a story by Joby Harold, and produced by Barbara Muschietti.

h/t Variety