The Marvels: SPOILER's Cameo, Explained

The Marvels is now theaters, taking the Marvel Cinematic Universe to some unique new heights. The film continues the narrative of Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) to a surprising degree, with a number of other Marvel heroes by her side. One of those appearances is from Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), with footage of her cameo debuting a trailer earlier this week.

So, how exactly does Valkyrie factor into The Marvels? Keep reading to find out the details around her appearance in the film. Obviously, spoilers for The Marvels lurk below! Only look if you want to know!

How Does Valkyrie Appear in The Marvels?

The film sees Carol, Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) partnering up after their light-based powers became entagled. As they learn, the snafu is due to Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton), who is ripping open jump points across space and time in order to funnel resources onto Hala. This includes destroying the atmosphere on Tarnax and killing many of the Skrulls on the planet — but Carol, Kamala, and Monica work to save as many of them as they can.

Once the dust settles and everyone is on Carol's ship, she calls up "a friend" to help get the Skrull refugees to safety — Valkyrie, who arrives via the Bifrost. She and Carol exchange greetings, and Valkyrie remarks that Carol has finally found a team of sorts for herself, which Carol downplays. Valkyrie gives Carol a kiss on the cheek, and then transports the Skrulls away on the Bifrost. It is unclear exactly where Valkyrie is taking the Skrulls, whether to the New Asgardian society in Norway or somewhere else, although the anti-Skrull sentiment established at the end of Secret Invasion could definitely complicate them going to Earth.

What Is The Marvels About?

In The Marvels, which arrived in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson. Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.