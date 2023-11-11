The Marvels CinemaScore Revealed

The Marvels finally has a CinemaScore after the big premiere this week. Marvel Studios latest movie sits a "B" rating for the service. CinemaScore usually indicates how audiences feel walking out of a theater. It's conducted via a targeted sampling of movie-goers. The Marvels would slot in with a lot of the post-Avengers: Endgame Marvel movies. Two notable exceptions are Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Right now, The Marvels is having a slow start at the box office due to the lack of actor promotion stemming from the actors' strike.

However, it isn't all doom and gloom for The Marvels. Na DaCosta's Marvel project sits with a fresh rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and the viewer score is at 82%. That means a lot of fans have been willing to give the lighthearted sequel a chance. Also of note moving forward is that the movie is testing better with younger audiences and women. So, Disney could have another Elemental situation on its hands where the box office results continue to steadily build over the coming weeks and paint a different picture. For now, a lot of people are going to be focused on the dollars and cents.

Is The Marvels Good?

For ComicBook.com, The Marvels served as a fun time at the movies. In our official review, we praised the tone and chemistry between the three lead actresses. Iman Vellani has a star-making turn as Kamala Khan in The Marvels. Teyonah Parris is back as Monica Rambeau after WandaVision. It feels like The Marvels also pushes the MCU even further on the road to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. Brie Larson also gets to show the most complexity she's ever been allowed as Captain Marvel in the MCU sequel.

"The Marvel Studios sequel has emerged out of the billion-dollar-grossing shadow of the first Captain Marvel, into an avalanche of speculation and worry about the Marvel Cinematic Universe's future," we said earlier this week. "In the eyes of some, The Marvels could either be the franchise's nail in the coffin, illustrating that the saga has lost its way as it has gotten bigger and more diverse, or its impossibly pressured savior, thanklessly holding the door open for the next highly anticipated Avengers sequel."

The Marvels Is In Theaters Now

In The Marvels, which arrived in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson ) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani ) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris ). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels."

The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury , Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton , Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson . Produced by Marvel Studios , The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

