Did The Marvels Just Confirm the Avengers' Current Status in the Multiverse Saga?

Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is well underway, telling stories in a wide array of movies and Disney+ television shows. The latest to arrive is The Marvels, the long-awaited sequel to Captain Marvel which is proving to have some major repercussions on the franchise itself. Amid shocking post-credits scenes and unexpected Easter eggs, the film may have also confirmed details about how the Avengers are currently operating. Obviously, spoilers for The Marvels below! Only look if you want to know!

The film follows the unlikely team up between Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), whose powers have become entangled and cause them to unintentionally switch places with each other. The trio begin to work together, and mend their interpersonal relationships, to save a refugee camp of Skrulls from Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton). The surviving Skrulls are sent with Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), and in the hand-off, Valkyrie and Carol catch up. Valkyrie remarks that she's happy Carol has found a team in Kamala and Monica, but Carol says that it's only temporary.

This seems to indicate that, at least right before the events of The Marvels, the Avengers might be in a unique state. Either Carol is not currently joining them — despite often leading the team in the comics, and being a character who many assumed will lead the Avengers onscreen going forward — or the team doesn't properly exist. Given the fact that the most we've seen of the Avengers since Avengers: Endgame was a small gathering of Carol, Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and Wong (Benedict Wong) in the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings post-credits scene, it doesn't seem impossible that the team has taken a backseat in recent years. With Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars still on the docket in the Multiverse Saga, we'll have to see if that status quo exists — and how the Avengers might reassemble onscreen.

What Is The Marvels About?

