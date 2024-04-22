Boy Kills World Featurette Highlights the Impressive Skills of Yayan Ruhian (Exclusive)

Actor Bill Skarsgård is no stranger to starring in high-octane action movies, but for his upcoming Boy Kills World, he has to put his physical abilities to their most intense test yet, as he's tasked with going head-to-head against actor Yayan Ruhian. The martial artist might not be as recognizable as Skarsgård, yet Ruhian's combat abilities have made him a fan-favorite actor in genre communities, thanks largely to his breakout role in The Raid and The Raid 2. In an exclusive featurette for the film, you can see the lengths Skarsgård went to in order to square off against Ruhian and what made the martial artist the perfect choice for Skarsgård's on-screen mentor. You can check out the Boy Kills World featurette above before the movie lands in theaters on April 26th.

Boy Kills World is described, "Skarsgård stars as 'Boy' who vows revenge after his family is murdered by Hilda Van Der Koy (Famke Janssen), the deranged matriarch of a corrupt post-apocalyptic dynasty that left the boy orphaned, deaf and voiceless. Driven by his inner voice, one which he co-opted from his favorite childhood video game, Boy trains with a mysterious shaman (Ruhian) to become an instrument of death and is set loose on the eve of the annual culling of dissidents. Bedlam ensues as Boy commits bloody martial arts mayhem, inciting a wrath of carnage and blood-letting. As he tries to get his bearings in this delirious realm, Boy soon falls in with a desperate resistance group, all the while bickering with the apparent ghost of his rebellious little sister."

Also starring in the film are Jessica Rothe, Michelle Dockery, Brett Gelman, Isaiah Mustafa, Andrew Koji, and Sharlto Copley, with Archer and Bob's Burgers star H. Jon Benjamin contributing the voice of the "Boy." Boy Kills World was directed by Moritz Mohr and written by Tyler Burton Smith and Arend Remmers, with Sam Raimi serving as a producer.

Boy Kills World premiered at last year's Toronto International Film Festival, scoring reactions like "a high-octane action extravaganza sure to satiate genre fans' delirious bloodlust" from The Daily Beast's Nick Schager and "a joyously conceived series of action sequences designed to top the one that came before" from RobertEbert.com's Brian Tallerico.

Boy Kills World hits theaters on April 26th.

Are you looking forward to the new movie? Contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!