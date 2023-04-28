Twisted Metal TV Series Gets First Trailer Starring Anthony Mackie

Peacock's Twisted Metal TV series has gotten its first trailer, giving us the first proper look at Anthony Mackie's John Doe and Sweet Tooth. PlayStation is fully committed to delivering a plethora of adaptations for some of its biggest franchises. Things kicked off last year with Uncharted, which may not have been a critical darling, but it was a commercial success that Sony is reportedly interested in starting a franchise with. Since then, adaptations of God of War, Gran Turismo, and the Horizon series have been greenlit and The Last of Us debuted on HBO to critical praise, allowing for an immediate season 2 announcement.

Your driver has arrived with your order 🚘💥🤡#TwistedMetal is streaming in the US July 27, only on @Peacock. pic.twitter.com/wVQ9oKs6PU — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 28, 2023

With all of that said, Twisted Metal is the next big adaptation coming out of PlayStation Productions. Yesterday, we got our first poster for the show and now we've gotten a trailer. It's quite brief, but showcases Anthony Mackie as John Doe putting a CD into his weaponized car and hitting the road with a loaded shotgun. His goal is to deliver a package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland while facing off against the savages the populate it, including the iconic ice cream truck driving clown, Sweet Tooth. It's a good tone setter for the upcoming TV show and shows that the Peacock series appears to be leveraging as many practical effects as it can muster, which should allow for some glorious production value. As of right now, it remains to be seen when we'll get a proper full-length trailer that shows off the star-studded cast and gives us a better idea of the story, but it can't be far off.

Twisted Metal is slated to premiere on July 27th, so we'll probably get another trailer toward the end of May or sometime in June, but that's pure speculation. Either way, it looks like we have yet another faithful PlayStation adaptation on our hands. There are also rumors of a new Twisted Metal game in the works, but it has yet to be officially announced.

All ten episodes of Twisted Metal will premiere on July 27th. What do you think of the first trailer for the show? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.