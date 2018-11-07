‘Breaking Bad’ Movie to Be a Sequel With Aaron Paul Returning

Yesterday it was revealed that AMC has plans to follow its planned Walking Dead movie trilogy with a Breaking Bad movie, and now it’s being confirmed that what many fans initially speculated is true: the Breaking Bad movie will focus on Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman!

/Film dropped the exclusive update about the Breaking Bad movie, sharing the following premise of the film with fans:

“…the newly announced Breaking Bad movie will be a sequel set after the events of the series finale, following Jesse as he blazes a trail away from that horrifying finale.”

As stated, a lot of fans guessed this was going to be the case for the Breaking Bad movie, after hearing the initial logline for the film, which stated that the movie would track “the escape of a kidnapped man and his quest for freedom.”

/Film also included some new behind-the-scenes details, including that, “It was also suggested that this will be a television movie, as it is being make [sic] through Gilligan’s deal with Sony TV, who produced the original show (which aired on AMC).” The network is choosing that same approach for its Walking Dead movies, so there’s little surprise that Breaking Bad would follow suit.

At the end of the Breaking Bad TV series, Jesse and Walter were on the outs — especially when the latter was kidnapped and enslaved by Jack Welker’s Neo-Nazi drug dealers, who forced Jesse to keep producing the high-quality blue meth that made him and Walter White infamous in the drug world. When Walt learned Jesse was still alive, he went to Jack’s stronghold and used a machine gun turret in a Cadillac to kill (almost) everyone on the premises and free Jesse. Walt wanted Jesse to kill him as payback for Walt’s betrayal, but Jesse refused, instead fleeing in the El Camino of demented (and fan-favorite) sociopath Todd.

Breaking Bad‘s ending for Jesse was always left somewhat open. Clearly Jesse escaped, and seemed to be on a path out of “the life,” but he hasn’t gotten out yet. Breaking Bad ended with Walt seemingly dying in the meth super lab Jack Welker’s gang had built, with his body being discovered by police. Whether Walt is truly dead or his survival is revealed as a major twist, either way his identity as one of the biggest meth cookers in America has become public knowledge — which means Jesse’s association with Walt will not be a hard connection for law enforcement to make.

The Better Call Saul spinoff series has already teased an era set after Breaking Bad in which Saul Goodman/Jimmy McGill is now living in hiding as Gene Takovíc, a Cinnabon manager. Those flash-forwards suggests that Walter White’s associates still have a big target over their heads following the collapse of the Heisenberg empire. In that sense, this Breaking Bad movie could be a great bridge piece between the end of the series and the bleak future of Better Call Saul.

The Breaking Bad movie (tentatively titled “Greenbrier”) is apparently filming from November through February, so it would likely be made with an eye toward a 2019 release.