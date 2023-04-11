Marvel Stars Sebastian Stan and Maria Bakalova Join New Paul Feig Movie

A potential new Paul Feig movie is getting some Marvel stars. On Tuesday, reports revealed that Sebastian Stan and Maria Bakalova are attached to star in a currently-untitled spy comedy, which would be helmed and produced by Feig. The film, which is in "very early" development at Paramount, would be written by Welcome to Flatch writer Jenny Bicks. It is believed to be based on an original pitch, and follow a failed double agent who becomes an unlikely success.

Other producers would include Laura Allen Fischer for Feigco Entertainment, as well as Stan and Emmy winner Emily Gerson Saines (Temple Grandin, Tokyo Vice).

Who does Maria Bakalova play in the MCU?

Bakalova voices and does motion capture for fan favorite Cosmo the Spacedog in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, a role she began in last year's Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. She will be reprising her role in next month's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

"I love James Gunn, I want to work with him for the rest of my life! He's just everything," Bakalova shared in an interview last year. "I don't even know how to say it, he's so talented. He's so funny. He's so fun. He's such a great human being. What an example of a person that I'd want to be like. His dedication to his craft is admirable as well. It's just phenomenal. I've been very lucky to meet him and to have a chance to work with him. I want to do it again and again."

When will Sebastian Stan return to the MCU?

Stan is set to reprise his role as Bucky Barnes / The Winter Soldier in next year's Thunderbolts movie, his latest in a decade-long string of portraying the character in the superhero franchise.

"All I can say, freedom tastes bright. Finally, I am free," Stan previously joked about not starring alongside Sam Wilson / Captain America actor Anthony Mackie in the film. "No, I love him… It is weird (without him) of course. That's, you know, it's a little bit like Stockholm Syndrome...But anyway, it's nice to at least always be close to each other."

