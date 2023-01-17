Suburban Hell: Sam Raimi & Paul Feig Team For Horror Adaptation

Two fan-favorite directors are teaming up for a new project. On Tuesday, reports indicated that Paul Feig's Feigco Entertainment and Sam Raimi's Ghost House production companies will be joining forces on a feature adaptation of Suburban Hell. The film, which will be an adaptation of Maureen Kilmer's 2022 novel of the same name, will be written by Joanna Calo. Feig and Laura Fischer from Feigco Entertainment will produce, alongside Raimi and Rob Tapert of Ghost House.

Calo is best known for being the co-showrunner, writer, producer, and director of FX's hit series The Bear. she has also worked on Hacks and Lost Ollie.

What is Suburban Hell about?

In Suburban Hell, Amy Foster considers herself lucky. After she left the city and moved to the suburbs, she found her place quickly with neighbors Liz, Jess, and Melissa, snarking together from the outskirts of the PTA crowd. One night during their monthly wine get-together, the crew concoct a plan for a clubhouse She Shed in Liz's backyard-a space for just them, no spouses or kids allowed.

But the night after they christen the She Shed, things start to feel . . . off. They didn't expect Liz's little home-improvement project to release a demonic force that turns their quiet enclave into something out of a nightmare. And that's before the homeowners' association gets wind of it. Even the calmest moms can't justify the strange burn marks, self-moving dolls, and horrible smells surrounding their possessed friend, Liz. Together, Amy, Jess, and Melissa must fight the evil spirit to save Liz and the neighborhood . . . before the suburbs go completely to hell.

What is Sam Raimi's next movie?

Raimi made a splash back into the genre space last year by directing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the buzzed-about Marvel sequel. He is also producing or executive producing 65, Evil Dead Rise, Boy Kills World, and Don't More.

"It wasn't a surprise that Sam was a delight, but I had the time of my life," Multiverse of Madness screenwriter told ComicBook.com last year. "Sam has become one of my dearest friends and my mentor, I guess, again, I wasn't surprised at how much I learned about directing, I learned everything. It fully felt like everything there is to learn from him, over the course of this, and so I had so much fun. For a movie this hard, this big, it shouldn't have been as much fun as it was, but we had so much fun the whole way through."

h/t: Deadline