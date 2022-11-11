Brie Larson Reveals the Only Thing She Can Tell You About Captain Marvel 2

Brie Larson's YouTube channel continues to be a delightful place, and for her latest episode, she celebrated her Captain Marvel anniversary. The Boss of Space will be returning in the anticipated Captain Marvel 2, and while details are still few and far between, the things we do know have only hyped up fans for the sequel even more. During her latest video, Larson did a fan Q&A all about Captain Marvel, and at one point she thanked all the fans for embracing her version of Carol Danvers from the beginning. As for teasing what's to come for Cap, well, she revealed the only thing she could about that.

"I’ve changed so much, I’ve grown so much, and so I’m really excited to see what I can bring to Carol and the Captain Marvel sequel with who I am now," Larson said. "To see how all of you have embraced Carol, and taken her on, and used her as a symbol for whatever it is. If there’s difficulties that are going on in your life, moments of strength that you need that you can pull from this character and find something, whether it’s a line from the film or from the comics. That has been absolutely remarkable and incredible, and I’m excited to keep expanding on that. In terms of the sequel, one of the things I get asked a lot — a lot, a lot, a lot, a lot — is if there’s anything I can tell you about the sequel. And the thing I can tell you is that: I can’t tell you anything!"

It's still awesome to hear how great the response has been from fans and that's she's enjoying bringing to Cap to life on the big screen, and things should only get better in the sequel, as she will be joined by Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel. Both will play a role in the film and are part of the wider Captain Marvel world, and Parris cannot wait for fans to see what they've got planned.

"Yes, when Monica was an 11-year-old girl, with her mom and Auntie Carol, they had a beautiful relationship," Parris said. "And so I think what's been awesome with WandaVision is getting to see Monica grow up, and we haven't seen her for 20 years plus, or however many, and getting to see slowly, it's being revealed what her life has been since we last saw her. And so Carol Danvers was a part of her life when we last saw her, and seeing that there is still, there is something there, I think is very exciting. Because as we know, or maybe not, but I'll tell you, that Monica will be in Captain Marvel 2 with Carol Danvers and Kamala Khan, Ms. Marvel. So that gives us space to further explore what might be happening there, so I don't want to ruin anything for you."

Captain Marvel 2 is currently slated to hit theaters on November 11th, 2022.

