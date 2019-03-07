Brie Larson Gives Thumbs Up in Fast X Set Photos

Production is currently underway on Fast X, the tenth and penultimate main installment within the Fast & Furious action franchise. The film is bringing a surprising mix of new and returning performers along for the live, with Captain Marvel star Brie Larson being among the latter category. Larson has been cast in a currently-unknown role in the film, and while we wait to find out more about her character, she has at least taken to social media to share some delightful behind-the-scenes photos. The latest arrived on Tuesday, showing Larson giving a thumbs up while sitting on the ground during rehearsals, after a production assistant asked if she needed another tea.

Fast X will also see the return of Vin Diesel, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, Scott Eastwood, and Charlize Theron. New cast members also include Jason Momoa, Rita Moreno, Alan Ritchson, and Daniela Melchior.. The film will be directed by Louis Leterrier, following the departure of Justin Lin earlier this spring.

"Every single movie I am thinking... 'How can we [top this]? How can you top space?' Like, come on, man," Ludacris explained in a recent interview. "There's some twists. There's more turns. There's even more characters being introduced that are going to blow your mind... There's a lot of takeaways from the next one. It comes out next year."

"The Fast family is truly like a real family offscreen," Ludacris said of working on the films. "We are the luckiest cast in the entire world. Trust me, most movies when they yell cut, everybody goes their separate ways. Our kids know each other. They're like best friends... Our kids love it so much 'cause they're like, 'Oh, that's Uncle Vin. Oh, that's Uncle Tyrese.' They really call them uncle... it's the best thing in the world."

Fast X is lined up to be released next year, after previously having been delayed by a month. The cast and crew of the film have indicated that it will be worth the wait.

"It is back-to-back," Diesel previously told ComicBook.com. "The target release date is 02/23 for the first one and 02/24 for the second one. We were supposed to release this movie last year, prior to the pandemic. So I guess what's different about this release is that we're a year into development and pre-production on Fast 10. And so I'm doing these interviews and it's bizarre because I have to go back to Fast 9. I'm celebrating the release of Fast 9, but I have so much more to celebrate."

Fast X is poised to drop in theaters on May 19, 2023.