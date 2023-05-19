Fast X: Vin Diesel Shares New Photo With Brie Larson

✖

Last month, Vin Diesel broke the big news that Captain Marvel star Brie Larson was joining the cast of Fast 10. The upcoming movie will be the franchise's penultimate installment and they began production last month. However, things started off to a rocky start when director Justin Lin left the project after a reported "major disagreement" with Diesel. Lin, who has helmed multiple films in the franchise, has since been replaced by Louis Leterrier (The Incredible Hulk). Despite this setback Diesel has been sharing lots of positive posts and videos from the movie's set, recently calling the new sequel "a miracle." Today, Diesel shared a new photo with Larson that looks like it could be a still from the movie.

"There are some people you will meet in life.... That will change you, change your family... change the world, FOREVER! #FastX," Diesel wrote. You can check out the photo below:

Last year, Diesel made a public plea to persuade Dwayne Johnson to return for the upcoming movie. The Rock slammed Diesel's request, calling it "an example of his manipulation" and confirmed he would not be returning to play Luke Hobbs in the final two Fast Saga movies. While fans will surely miss The Rock's presence, it was announced in January that Aquaman star Jason Momoa has officially been cast in the movie, which is arriving in 2023. The returning Fast & Furious characters include Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster), Tej (Chris "Ludacris" Bridges), Roman (Tyrese Gibson), Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel), and Han (Sung Kang). Charlize Theron, who played cyber-terrorist villain Cipher in The Fate of the Furious and last summer's F9, is also returning.

"It is back-to-back," Diesel previously told ComicBook.com about the 10th and 11th movies. "The target release date is 02/23 for the first one and 02/24 for the second one. We were supposed to release this movie last year, prior to the pandemic. So I guess what's different about this release is that we're a year into development and pre-production on Fast 10. And so I'm doing these interviews and it's bizarre because I have to go back to Fast 9. I'm celebrating the release of Fast 9, but I have so much more to celebrate."

Fast and Furious 10 is scheduled to drop in theaters on May 19, 2023.