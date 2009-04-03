Fast X: Brie Larson Reveals New Set Photo to Celebrate Vin Diesel's Birthday

The Marvels star Brie Larson is hard at work on Fast X at the moment, and she shared a new photo from the set in honor of Vin Diesel's birthday. Vin Diesel turns 55 today, July 18th, and needless to say, he's put together quite a career in that half-century of time. The Fast and the Furious is one of the biggest and most enduring franchises aside from the Marvel Cinematic Universe – and Diesel built it along with his F&F "Familia" from the ground up – not from relying established IP to create a global, billion-dollar box office smash.

Well, in her latest Instagram post, Brie Larson wishes Vin Diesel the best on his 55th birthday, stating: A little family for your timeline. Happy Birthday, @vindiesel 💛 #FastX".

Brie Larson is just one high-profile star that Fast X has poached from other blockbuster franchises: Aquaman star Jason Momoa has been cast in a villain role, while Alan Ritchson (Reacher) and Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad) have joined in undisclosed roles. Rita Moreno (West Side Story) is the latest screen legend to also join the franchise; she will play Dominic (Vin Diesel), Mia (Jordana Brewster), and Jacob Toretto's (John Cena) grandmother.

Fast X lost longtime franchise director Justin Lin at the start of filming, with Louis Leterrier (The Incredible Hulk) stepping in as replacement director. The film will be the first of a two-part finale to The Fast Saga.

While Brie Larson is hard at work on Fast X, she is also currently making big ripples around the Internet for her other big franchise role as Marvel's Carol Danvers – aka Captain Marvel. (MAJOR SPOILERS FOLLOW!)

The post-credits scene of the Ms. Marvel Disney+ series was in fact a classic Marvel Cinematic Universe "button scene" for director Nia DaCosta's The Marvels. It establishes that new hero Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) has a strange cosmic connection with Carol Danvers, that causes them to spontaneously switch places. While Carol ended up in Kamala's fangirl-styled bedroom, where in the universe Kamala ended up will be revealed in The Marvels.

Either way, Brie Larson is going to have a busy next few years at the box office.

Fast X will be in theaters on May 19, 2023.