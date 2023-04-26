The Flash Director on How the Movie Affects the New DC Timeline

The future of the DC Universe is at an interesting point, with several more blockbuster films set to be released this year, followed by a line-wide "reset" led by DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. It has been teased for months now that the upcoming The Flash movie will have a unique spot in that past and future — but apparently, even as the first screenings of the film are happening this week, we might not know exactly what that entails yet. ComicBook.com recently attended a special screening and Q&A for The Flash with director Andy Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti, where they addressed the way that the film's ending may or may not reverberate into the future of the DCU.

"As you know, this is not the final version," Andy explained. "What you saw is not the version that will you see in June 16. You can ask me that question again after June 16. I'm sorry."

After Barbara jokingly hit Andy over the head, he elaborated: "No. There's a lot of surprises in this way, but that's a great thing. Because the answer is yes, but... No. The answer is yes. You asked me is this a timeline where some things are similar and some things are not? The answer is yes. Now you want to know more? Go watch the movie and pay the ticket. No. What I'm saying is that you might reformulate your question, and I'll be there to answer. I'll follow you around."

What is The Flash movie about?

In The Flash, Barry Allen travels back in time to prevent his mother's murder, which brings unintended consequences to his timeline. The Flash is set to be directed by IT's Muschietti, with a script from Birds of Prey and Batgirl's Christina Hodson. It will star Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash, both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton's iterations of Bruce Wayne / Batman, as well as Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Maribel Verdu as Nora Allen, Ian Loh as a young Barry Allen, and Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Rudy Mancuso playing currently-unknown roles.

Are you excited for The Flash movie? How do you hope it impacts the DC Universe going forward? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Flash is currently set to be released exclusively in theaters on Friday, June 16th.