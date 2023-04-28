James Gunn Clarifies Comments About Marvel and DC Crossover Possibilities

Between the launch of next month's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and his future at DC Studios, James Gunn has been having a unique impact on the superhero movie landscape. In the time since his new job at DC was announced, some have wondered if Gunn could eventually bring the two fictional universes together. While speaking to Deadline at the red carpet premiere for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Gunn indicated that a Marvel and DC crossover would definitely "be cool", but wouldn't happen anytime soon, given the groundwork that he and Peter Safran need to lay at DC Studios.

"I think that it would look like something that would be happening in about ten years," Gunn answered with a laugh. "Not today, because we have a whole bunch of other DC movies we need to tell. But yeah, I think it could be cool."

A Marvel/DC crossover? Not anytime soon, says James Gunn #GotGVol3 pic.twitter.com/6N1athW6Z1 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) April 28, 2023

Will there be a Marvel / DC crossover?

While the two publishers have joined forces a handful of times in the comics over the years, the prospect of a live-action collaboration between the two has felt like little more than a pipe dream. As Gunn indicated in an interview earlier this month, the possibility of it actually happening did increase, given his new role.

"I'm certain that's more likely now that I'm in charge [at DC]. Who knows? Gunn explained. "That's many years away, though ... I think we have to establish what we're doing [at DC] first. I would be lying to say that we haven't discussed it. But all discussions have been very, very light and fun."

What is on the DC Universe slate?

As Gunn and his DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran revealed earlier this year, the initial DC Studios slate for "Gods and Monsters" will include movies for Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. It will include the HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement when their roles were first announced. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

