Bruce Campbell Hopes to Take on Frankenstein in My Name Is Bruce Sequel

Star of the Evil Dead franchise Bruce Campbell earned such a passionate following for his own off-screen persona that he starred in the film My Name Is Bruce, which saw a group of horror fans seek the figure to help them combat real-world threats, with the actor revealing that he hopes to follow that film with an adventure in which he takes on Frankenstein's Monster. The actor also noted that, given the ambitious concept of an actor playing a heightened version of himself taking on such an iconic villain, he aimed to first entice fans with a potential graphic novel iteration of the premise, even if a live-action film takes longer to develop.

"With Bruce vs Frankenstein, I talked with Mike Richardson, who is my partner on this and we’re going to start with a graphic novel," Campbell shared with Diabolique Magazine. "So, I am going to adapt the screenplay. We’re going to put that out first so people in the industry can get a better sense of it. Mike has been selling a lot of projects to Netflix and he said that’s kind of the way to go with his material and fantasy stuff so he suggested we do that first. We’ll get a great artist, sell it in comic book form, people can totally see it and as a director, it’s kind of like doing storyboards."

The actor went on to detail that, while a graphic novel comes with some advantages over jumping right into a movie, it's also a realm in which he is slightly less familiar, which poses some challenges.

"It’s a tremendous amount of extra prep that I can do just by going through it because I actually have to think about pages, panels, and descriptions," Campbell confessed. "It’s a format that’s not my normal format. Screenplay format, I can fart, I got that down. This is different from the way it looks on the page so it will be a very interesting translation process."

As if the premise isn't exciting enough, Campbell is already hoping the new film will enlist other heavyweights from the horror genre.

"I want to get so many horror movie stars that people can’t possibly not see the movie," Campbell detailed. "I want to give them other stuff to do. I want to have [Friday the 13th star] Kane Hodder be very particular about what he eats. I want [A Nightmare on Elm Street star] Robert Englund to be a tough guy, like he knows taekwondo or something. I want to find out the hidden sides of all these people. Some will play themselves, some will play alternate characters as well. I may approach Kane Hodder to play Frankenstein. He could be Kane Hodder himself fighting himself as Frankenstein. It could be crazy."

Stay tuned for details on the development of Bruce vs Frankenstein.

