Bullet Train Director Reveals Lady Gaga Dropped Out Due to House of Gucci

Bullet Train's director revealed that Lady Gaga dropped out of the movie to go pursue House of Gucci. David Leitch told EW about the entire situation during a recent interview. After all, Bullet Train isn't that far off. But, Gaga sadly won't be along for the ride because of her engagement in the Ridley Scott film. It was a unique opportunity and the director completely understood. One fun thing about Bullet Train is how many stars they managed to pack into this Brad Pitt vehicle. Honestly, she's not even the only pop star aboard the train with Bad Bunny in the cast. Still, having two projects of this size overlap means that you have to end up choosing one. While the critical reception to House of Gucci wasn't exactly amazing, fans did enjoy the zaniness of the concept. Gaga committed to her role entirely and it's become a cult movie night favorite. However, the box office prospects were not exactly what the studio was looking for.

"It really all came down to her schedule with the Ridley [Scott] film," Leitch explained. "There were short discussions and then, this isn't going to work because she was preparing for the Ridley movie [House of] Gucci. They shot right before us and overlapped with us and it really didn't work."

Director Greg Rementer told Vulture that the action in Bullet Train is nothing to sneeze at. Part of the reason for that breathtaking pace is the stars in this film. "Brad did 95 percent of his physical stunts — the fighting," Rementer said. "He's like a natural-born athlete. He really got in there!....Never have I ever done so many huge actors in one feature where all of them excelled at the physical movement of our training. So Brad, Brian, Michael Shannon, Hiroyuki Sonada, Andrew Koji — who was already a stud in terms of where he comes from with the show 'Warrior' — all these actors put out some great action and did a lot of their [own] stuff."

Here's how Sony describes Bullet Train before it pulls into the station: "An original movie event, Bullet Train is a fun, delirious action-thriller from the director of Deadpool 2, David Leitch. Brad Pitt headlines an ensemble cast of eclectic, diverse assassins – all with connected yet conflicting objectives – set against the backdrop of a non-stop ride through modern-day Japan. Getting back on the job is never as easy as you think... especially with the world's deadliest assassins on board. Take a ride with Brad Pitt in #BulletTrainMovie, exclusively in movie theaters August 5."

