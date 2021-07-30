Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, and Jared Leto Star in House of Gucci Trailer

Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, and Jared Leto are set to star in House of Gucci and the movie just dropped a trailer. MGM is hoping for big things with this film and they’ve rolled out the red carpet when it comes to talent. Joining heavy hitters like Driver and Gaga are Selma Hayek, Al Pacino, and Jeremy Irons. So, the level of fashion and star power in this film will be absolutely blinding. Earlier today when the posters first emerged, it was clear that Leto was the biggest object of discussion among fans. But, with actual footage in hand, it’s hard to count out the pop star and the Star Wars actor either. House of Gucci is based on the story of Patrizia Reggiani (Gaga), who plotted to murder her husband Maurizio Gucci ( Driver). Of course, chaos ensues with these wealthy people and the press becomes enamored with the scandal of it all. It seems as though social media had the same sort of dynamic going on with people discussing these turns of events. Look at the trailer for yourself above.

💔 this tweet to receive exclusive #HouseOfGucci content and ticketing reminders between now and release. Watch the official trailer starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons and Al Pacino, directed by Ridley Scott. Only in theaters November 24. pic.twitter.com/7Shi2yFvlT — House of Gucci (@HouseOfGucciMov) July 30, 2021

MGM describes the upcoming film:

“A legacy worth killing for. Welcome to the #HouseOfGucci. House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci. Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder, we see what a name means, what it’s worth, and how far a family will go for control.”

