Bullet Train Star Brad Pitt Keeps a List of Actors He Won't Work With

Bullet Train was released in theatres this weekend, and it's been hit with some mixed reactions from critics and audiences. Currently, the action film is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 54% critics score and 77% audience score. ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry gave the movie a 3 out of 5 and called it "derivative but entertaining." The David Leitch-directed film sees Brad Pitt as an unlucky assassin who encounters a lot of troubles on his latest train job. Pitt stars alongside many big names, including Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Avengers: Age of Ultron, Kraven the Hunter) who recently revealed to Variety that Pitt keeps a "sh*t list" of actors he won't work with.

Taylor-Johnson called Pitt a "humble and gracious human being" and added that the Oscar-winning winning actor "is in a new chapter of his life." He added, "He just wants to bring light and joy into the world and be around people who are there to have a good time ... You work with many actors and after a while, you start making notes: 'I am definitely not working with this person ever again.' Brad has this list too: the 'good' list and the 'sh*t' list."

In addition to Pitt and Taylor-Johnson, Bullet Train also stars Brian Tyree Henry (The Eternals, Atlanta), Joey King (The Princess, The Kissing Booth), Andrew Koji (Snake Eyes, Warrior), Hiroyuki Sanada (The Wolverine, Mortal Kombat), Michael Shannon (Man of Steel, Knives Out), Benito A Martínez Ocasio (musician Bad Bunny), Karen Fukuhara (The Boys), Logan Lerman (Fury, Percy Jackson & the Olympians), Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2, Joker), and Sandra Bullock (Bird Box, Speed). Henry recently spoke with ComicBook.com about Bullet Train and revealed what it was like working alongside Pitt and his hair.

"It's really, let me tell you something incredibly distracting, It's Brad Pitt's hair, It's really, it's really annoying," Henry joked. "Like the very final part of the movie where we're in the train car together and you know, Aaron's character has smashed through the glass, we're supposed to be going like 200 something miles an hour and there's this wind fan that's just perfectly placed for Brad Pitt and so I would literally forget some of my cues because I'm so busy lost in this wheat blond, beautiful hair. And like he's so good at hair control that like he knew exactly when to whip it, and it just made me want to punch him in the face more, So like Brad Pitt's hair is distracting, like just know that it's another character in the movie, but it's, it's precious."

Bullet Train is now playing in theatres.