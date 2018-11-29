Bumblebee Celebrates Victory Over Decepticons In New Transformers TV Spot

Bumblebee has a lot on his shoulders, what with being Earth’s lone Autobot protector at the moment, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t chances for him and Charlie to celebrate.

The newest Trailer for Bumblebee features more footage of Charlie and the beloved Autobot’s adventure against the Decepticons, as he does his best to defend Earth in the absence of other Autobots like Optimus Prime. Towards the end of the trailer, Charlie’s friend gets to see Bumblebee’s playful side, as he does a little victory celebration, though we’re not exactly sure what he’s celebrating.

As you can see in the trailers for Bumblebee, the film has a sense of fun and whimsy amid all the transforming robots, and that was something director Travis Knight wanted from the beginning.

“I wanted to approach this massive, expansive franchise and really focus in on a tiny corner of the canvas,” Knight told Empire. “Everything I’ve tried to do at Laika, searching for an artful blend of darkness and light, intensity and warmth, humour and heart, I wanted to bring to the Transformers franchise.”

It looks like he succeeded, but to truly find out we’ll have to wait and see the final film.

If you’re unfamiliar with Bumblebee, you can find the official synopsis for the film below.

“On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug.”

Bumblebee is produced by Transformers franchise veterans Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Michael Bay, along with executive producers Steven Spielberg, Brian Goldner and Mark Vahradian. Chris Brigham (Argo, Inception) will also executive produce. The screenplay is written by Christina Hodson (Unforgettable).

Bumblebee stars Hailee Steinfeld (Edge of Seventeen), John Cena (Daddy’s Home 2), Pamela Adlon (Better Things), Stephen Schneider (Broad City), Jorge Lendenborg Jr. (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Jason Drucker (Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Hall), Kenneth Choi (American Crime Story), Ricardo Hoyos (Degrassi: Next Class), Abby Quinn (Landline), Rachel Crow (Deidra & Laney Rob a Train), and Grace Dzienny (Zoo).

Bumblebee hits theaters on December 21st.

