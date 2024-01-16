Superman: Legacy's Anthony Carrigan Teases His Approach to the DCU's Metamorpho

Superman: Legacy is expected to begin production in just a matter of months, ushering in a whole new era of the DC Universe. The ensemble cast of Superman: Legacy includes a handful of unexpected DC characters, including the shape-shifting superhero Rex Mason / Metamorpho, who will be portrayed by Barry's Anthony Carrigan. Carrigan's casting as Metamorpho was met with a lot of hype and positivity when it was announced last summer — and now, the actor is revealing how he is tackling the fan-favorite character.

"Well, reading the comic books and just using my imagination," Carrigan explained in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "The character's never been played before — at least in real life — so I'm doing that thing where... I like to draw inspiration from everywhere, throw it all into a pot, and see what happens."

Who Is DC's Metamorpho?

Created by Bob Haney and Ramona Fradon in The Brave and the Bold #57, Rex Mason is an adventurer and archaeologist who accidentally gets exposed to a radioactive meteorite and turned into Metamorpho, the Element Man. Able to shape-shift into virtually any element or combination of elements, Metamorpho uses his powers to fight alongside The Outsiders, the Justice League, and The Terrifics.

"I certainly think that at least in the source material, Metamorpho, when he was transformed into his superhero state, I think he was very reluctant to have it because he felt like he was a freak and he felt like he was no longer who he was," Carrigan explained in an interview last year. "I can certainly kind of relate to that, in terms of my alopecia. So, that's definitely something that I'll be channeling and am excited to bring to the character itself."

"Especially with something of this magnitude, it can be very easy to get in your head and get psyched out," Carrigan added. "But at the end of the day, you just try to find truth with the character, and align yourself as much as you can with what you're saying, and try not to forget your lines."

What Is Superman: Legacy About?

Per DC Studios, Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and a better tomorrow, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned. Superman: Legacy will be written and directed by James Gunn, and will serve as the first film installment of his and Peter Safran's DC Universe reboot.

Superman: Legacy will also star David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman, alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific.

Superman: Legacy will be released exclusively in theaters on July 11, 2025.