Superman: Legacy's James Gunn Debunks One DC Character's Rumored Return

James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe is now in the works, bringing some highly anticipated movies and Max-exclusive shows to life in the coming years. The first film on the docket for the DCU franchise is set to be Superman: Legacy, a star-studded film that will be written and directed by Gunn himself. Pre-production on Superman: Legacy is well underway ahead of filming starting later this spring — and prior to that, Gunn has debunked the newest rumor surrounding the film's cast.

Gunn recently took to Threads to confirm that Viola Davis will not be reprising her role as Amanda Waller in Superman: Legacy. We do know that Davis' Waller will be returning to the DCU, however, leading her own Max television show Waller.

Who Will Star in Superman: Legacy?

Superman: Legacy will also star David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman, alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho.

What Is Superman: Legacy About?

Per DC Studios, Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and a better tomorrow, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned. Superman: Legacy will be written and directed by Gunn, and will serve as the first film installment of his and Peter Safran's DC Universe reboot.

"It's not an origin story," Safran told reporters last year. "It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. Superman represents truth, justice, and the American way. He has kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned."

What Is Waller About?

Waller is expected to be a new live-action series led by Davis' Amanda Waller. No other cast members or plot details have been confirmed at this time, although it is expected to spin out of the events of the Season 1 finale of Peacemaker, which publicly unmasked Waller and her Task Force X operation.

"This is a story of Amanda Waller who is played by Viola Davis," Gunn said last year. "Viola Davis is going to team up with members of Team Peacemaker and this is a story that's been created by Crystal Henry who did Watchmen, and Jeremy Carver who created Doom Patrol. It is a fantastic story that's out of this world and I can't wait for people to see it."

What do you think of the newest Superman: Legacy production update? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Superman: Legacy will be released exclusively in theaters on July 11, 2025.