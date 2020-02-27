Candyman Trailer Teaser Released

MGM has released a new teaser trailer for Candyman. The film’s first full trailer will be released on Thursday. Candyman is directed by Nia DaCosta and written by Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld. It’s a direct sequel to the original Candyman movie from 1992. Tony Todd reprises his role as the title character. The film’s cast also includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, and Colman Domingo. Principal photography on the new Candyman began in August 2019 in the Chicago area. Filming wrapped in September 2019. The new Candyman movie will debut in movie theaters nationwide on June 12th.

“The original was a landmark film for black representation in the horror genre. Alongside Night of the Living Dead, Candyman was a major inspiration for me as a filmmaker — and to have a bold new talent like Nia at the helm of this project is truly exciting,” Peele said in a statement when the new film was announced. “We are honored to bring the next chapter in the Candyman canon to life and eager to provide new audiences with an entry point to Clive Barker’s legend.”

The original Candyman movie was an adaptation of a Clive Barker story. When skeptical graduate student Helen Lyle (Virginia Madsen) befriends Anne-Marie McCoy (Vanessa Williams) while researching superstitions in a housing project on Chicago’s Near North Side, she learns about the Candyman (Tony Todd), a knife-wielding figure of urban legend that some of her neighbors believe to be responsible for a recent murder. After a mysterious man matching the Candyman‘s description begins stalking her, Helen comes to fear that the legend may be real.

The first film earned two sequels, each starring Tony Todd as the vengeful villain. As the first new film in the franchise in 20 years, fans have speculated that the film could be a reboot. Details are being kept under wraps for now, but the film is being billed as a “spiritual sequel” to the original film from 1992. Rumors suggest that Helen Lyle, played by Virginia Madsen in the original Candyman, will appear in the new film, this time played by Cassie Kramer. Abdul-Mateen is said to be playing an artist who is investigating the urban legend of Candyman.

Are you excited about Candyman? Let us know what you think of the trailer tease in the comments.