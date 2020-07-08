Candyman Movie Release Date Pushed Back

✖

As the coronavirus pandemic rages on, movies continue to be pushed back. The latest delayes come from Universal Studios and include their upcoming slate of horror movies. According to Variety, one of those films is Candyman, the reboot of the 1992 horror classic. The new movie, which was directed by Nia DaCosta (Little Woods) and co-written by Jordan Peele (Get Out), was supposed to hit theaters on September 25th but has been pushed back to October 16th. This marks the movie's third date change after originally being scheduled for June 12th. Many movies have gotten multiple delays since the shutdown began, so there's no telling if this new date will stick, but hopefully, things will be safe enough for the movie to hit the big screen before Halloween.

Last month, DaCosta spoke about her excitement for people to eventually see the horror film. "Candyman would have come out next Friday," the filmmaker tweeted while sharing a fan's desire to see the film as soon as possible. "I can't wait for you all to see it in September." Sadly, that date is no longer happening, but based on the trailer for the film (see above), it's going to be worth the wait. Universal's synopsis for the reboot can be read below.

"For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II; HBO’s Watchmen, Us) and his girlfriend, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris; If Beale Street Could Talk, The Photograph), move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials. With Anthony’s painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini Green old-timer (Colman Domingo; HBO’s Euphoria, Assassination Nation) exposes Anthony to the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny."

Candyman is currently scheduled to hit theaters on October 16th.

