Captain America 4: Harrison Ford on Red Hulk Acting, “It Took Being an Idiot for Money”

Captain America: Brave New World made a big impact at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, and there was certainly a spotlight on Harrison Ford and his role in the film. Ford will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the new Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross (replacing the late William Hurt), and the character will be getting a pivotal new transformation into the Red Hulk.

Ford generated headlines during SDCC 2024 when he gave the crowd his best “Hulk-Out” while on stage in Hall H during Marvel’s Captain America 4 panel. The footage shown at the panel also revealed a full look at Red Hulk, which got mixed reactions from fans when it came to the look of the facial-capture design that puts Ford’s face on Red Hulk.

In an interview with Variety at Comic-Con, Ford (jokingly) explained what it took to get him to do the motion-capture performance to create Red Hulk: “What did it take? It took not caring. It took being an idiot for money, which I’ve done before.”

The actor was conscious of how those comments could be taken, because he quickly added that, “I don’t mean to disparage it. I’m just saying you have to do certain things that normally your mother would not want you to do — or your acting coach, if you had one. But it’s fun, and I enjoyed it. I had a great time, and I’m delighted at the response that we got with the trailer.”

During the Hall H panel, Ford was unabashedly happy with his choice to do Captain America: Brave New World – no matter how silly the process may have been:

“This is a character that’s based on a lot of history developed with Bill [Hurt], who played the character previously,” Ford said. “But now, I am Thaddeus, and I’m delighted. And I’m proud to become a member of the Marvel universe. I’ve been watching fantastic actors — some of which are here tonight — have a really good time working in the Marvel universe, and I wanted a piece of the action. I’m very proud to be in this film. I think it has turned out to be fantastic,”

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres / Falcon, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns / The Leader, Harrison Ford as General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, and Shira Haas as Sabra. Xosha Roquemore, Rosa Salazar, and Giancarlo Esposito as the leader of the Serpent Society. Captain America: Brave New World is directed by Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox, Luce), with a script from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier showrunner Malcolm Spellman, as well as Dalan Musson and Matthew Orton.

Captain America 4 Comic-Con Footage Described

ComicBook’s Phase Zero host Brandon Davis was in Hall H, and describes the footage as such:

In the footage, Harrison Ford’s President Ross, explains how, “When the Celestial mass emerged from the Indian Ocean,” humans squabbled over it and tried to export its resources. He explains the “new element belongs to all of us.” Moments later, the President and Sam talk about past disagreements being overshadowed by Sam’s recent accomplishments and the desire to “rebuild the Avengers.” They discuss what will happen when they disagree on how to manage a situation. Sam gets a new suit in the next clip, leading to a sizzle reel. Sidewinder locks and loads and calls out “standby for proof of death” before shooting at Sam. Tense footage leads to Sam barging into a board room to talk to the President. He explains that his inner circle has been compromised but Ross wants to put the entire thing “to bed.” Sam isn’t happy with that. Cut to an action scene, then Sam flying, and rockets chasing him around Tiamut. Sam walks with Joaquin in his full green Falcon suit. A sizzle rounds out the trailer with action clips leading to the President becoming the Red Hulk at a podium in front of the White House and roaring.

Captain America: Brave New World opens only in theaters on February 14th, 2025.