SDCC 2024: Marvel’s Danny Ramirez Teases “Badass” Action, New Falcon Suit in Captain America 4

Marvel Studios returned to San Diego Comic-Con this weekend and in their first major presentation in two years, they naturally brought down the house again. Up first in the Marvel Comic-Con panel was a fresh look at Captain America: Brave New World, which delivered new footage and even brought out cast members Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, and Danny Ramirez on stage. Speaking with ComicBook on the press line at San Diego Comic-Con after Marvel Studios’ panel in Hall H, we asked Ramirez about getting into his new Falcon costume and the action in the film.

“I know, I’m the Falcon. It’s crazy,” Ramirez said, revealing that the tease of his Falcon suit in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was even longer for him. “It was months of developing it. And so as we were doing the run up to film, it was like, all right, Danny, try this on. All right, try this on. And at the same time I was training and so the suit kept changing and changing and changing. And by the time that it was ready to, for me to wear on set, I just remember looking at it and be like, oh that’s it. Holy s**t, okay. And then when I put it on finally and I was like, oh this is what it feels like and then just like figuring it out. It was, it was amazing.”

In our interview Ramirez reflected on the response that the Captain America: Brave New World footage got from the Comic-Con crowd in Hall H, noting that it made him think differently about specific moments during filming and reshape his memories of the project.

“To hear the energy in the hall just explode or like, oh my, it’s like it feels and it colors different moments that I think on the day were incredibly important to get right. But then to see the payoff and the excitement, I think there’s nothing I could replace that.”

Finally, we asked Ramirez about the action in Captain America: Brave New World, which harkens back to the look of Captain America: The Winter Soldier in terms of its grounded and gritty look. Ramirez noted that the action scenes in the film are both “badass” and “real.”

“We had some of the best stunt choreographers,” he added. “I worked with my trainer Nic Shimonek who, he trains like NFL athletes. And so I was like, bro, let’s get there. Let’s do it. I had some fight choreography stuff to get to uh through a couple of months and so to go on the day and understand the movie we’re making and the tone we’re making it, it gives a little bit of that gritty, like dirty um fight choreography that like, I think like you can’t cheat that on, on in the frame. And so seeing like veins bulge and like really training. I think it makes a world of a difference.”

Directed by Julius Onah, Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America, Danny Ramirez as Joaquín Torres/Falcon, Shira Haas as Ruth Bat-Seraph, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Giancarlo Esposito as Seth Voelker / Sidewinder, and Harrison Ford as President Thaddeus Ross (replacing the late William Hurt). The Incredible Hulk stars Liv Tyler and Tim Blake Nelson return as Betsy Ross and The Leader, respectively.

Anthony Mackie returns as the high-flying hero Sam Wilson, who’s officially taken up the mantle of Captain America. After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World opens only in theaters February 14th, 2025.