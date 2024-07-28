SDCC 2024: Captain America: Brave New World’s New Footage Introduces Adamantium, Revisits The Eternals

Marvel is hitting San Diego Comic-Con hard this year to the surprise of now. Marvel Studios is riding high thanks to the popularity of Deadpool & Wolverine but the merry mutants aren’t the only ones that will be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s future. Captain America: Brave New World brings back Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson and pits him against a conspiracy and a certain fiery behemoth who is none other than the Red Hulk. San Diego Comic-Con has revealed that Brave New World will not only focus on the fallen Celestial but will introduce Adamantium to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time.

Our own Brandon Davis is attending the Hall H Panel and the new footage confirms that the Celestial that fell in the finale of the Eternals is a contested location. Said location also is apparently fit to bursting with Adamantium, the unbreakable material that lines Wolverine’s skeleton and made up Captain America’s shield in the comics.

Brave New World Footage Described

Brandon describes the footage as such, “In the footage, Harrison Ford’s President Ross, explains how, “When the Celestial mass emerged from the Indian Ocean,” humans squabbled over it and tried to export its resources. He explains the “new element belongs to all of us.” Moments later, the President and Sam talk about past disagreements being overshadowed by Sam’s recent accomplishments and the desire to “rebuild the Avengers.” They discuss what will happen when they disagree on how to manage a situation. Sam gets a new suit in the next clip, leading to a sizzle reel. Sidewinder locks and loads and calls out “standby for proof of death” before shooting at Sam. Tense footage leads to Sam barging into a board room to talk to the President. He explains that his inner circle has been compromised but Ross wants to put the entire thing “to bed.” Sam isn’t happy with that. Cut to an action scene, then Sam flying, and rockets chasing him around Tiamut. Sam walks with Joaquin in his full green Falcon suit. A sizzle rounds out the trailer with action clips leading to the President becoming the Red Hulk at a podium in front of the White House and roaring.”

When last we saw Sam Wilson, he was teaming up with Bucky to stop a worldwide conspiracy in Disney+’s television series Falcon And The Winter Soldier. In the final episode of the mini-series, Sam stepped into the role of Captain America, donning a new costume and taking up Steve Rogers’ shield. Brave New World will act as the first movie headed by Anthony Mackie and it has already demonstrated that Sam is going to have his hands full.

Captain America: Brave New World will also star Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres / Falcon, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns / The Leader, Harrison Ford as General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, and Shira Haas as Sabra. Xosha Roquemore, Rosa Salazar, and Giancarlo Esposito as the leader of the Serpent Society. Captain America: Brave New World is directed by Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox, Luce), with a script from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier showrunner Malcolm Spellman, as well as Dalan Musson and Matthew Orton.

Captain America: Brave New World is currently scheduled to be released exclusively in theaters on February 14, 2025.