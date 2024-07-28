Comic-Con 2024: Marvel Studios Hall H Panel Recap

Fanfare plays from Deadpool & Wolverine. A choir performs Like a Prayer while a bunch of Deadpool cosplayers dance in the aisles.

Feige and Rob Delaney are on stage. Feige hypes the box office performance of Deadpool & Wolverine and the MCU.

Captain America: Brave New World cast — Tim Blake Nelson, Danny Ramirez, Giancarlo, and Mackie. Mackie teases Tom Holland about finally having his own movie. Feige confirms the film is a return to Winder Soldier levels of grounded. Sam is surrounded by characters who help make up for his lack of superpowers. Nelson can’t say much about The Leader returning. Feige is so happy he’s back after so many years away. Ramirez is happy to don the wings, jokes he thought they would come with knee braces. Esposito calls joining the MCU a dream come true, confirms he is playing Sidewinder. Mackie says the shield is a lot of responsibility. Onah not here because he has COVID.

A new trailer plays. Ross leads a summit about the Celestial in the ocean, which contains the rare metal adamantium. Ross wants Sam to reform the Avengers. Lots of action with Sam and Torres as Falcon. Sidewinder tries to assassinate Sam. It ends with Ross hulking out at the presidential podium.

“Mr. President”, Harrison Ford, shows up and makes fun of Anthony Mackie for swearing. Ford gets emotional talking about stepping into the history of Ross. He wanted to join the MCU and thinks the film is fantastic.

Thunderbolts, cast and crew, Harbour in costume. Why isn’t Ross in the movie? Feige says, “Sometimes, in 85 years of comic history, writers and artists use the same name.” The asterisk will make sense once we see the movie. Stan praises Pugh, who says the team does not get along. Pullman leans into the “Bob” name, basically confirms he’s playing Sentry. John-Karen is excited to be back, Val wants power, Harbour jokes he bought his costume from Etsy. Russell says everyone’s going to “f-cking love” US Agent. Stan says the best part of playing Bucky is having nine lives — but how many are left? He was terrified to be in Hall H for Winter Soldier. Harbour praises the cast, but says Pugh is his favorite. Pugh does some of her own stunts but praises her doubles for making her look cooler.

Footage plays. Yelena visits Red Guardian in his dumpy apartment. New costumes for basically everyone. Ghost has a bow and arrow. John Walker has a kid but laments the loss of his glory days. Bucky is at congress, and later washes his metal arm in the dishwasher. Yelena, US Agent, and Ghost all meet “Bob”, who is dangerous. Someone is targeting the Thunderbolts, so they need to team up. Val is tickled by their team-up.

Fantastic Four will be released next July, begins filming on Tuesday. Director Matt Shakman wanted to be true to the comics, down to going out into the desert to find the best rock to make The Thing. He prioritized authenticity with retro futuristic 1960s New York, particularly Sid Mead.

Animatics and early test footage play. It is gleefully 1960s with so many vibrant blues and oranges. Reed appears on a fake science show teaching kids about explosions. The Thing is on a Dating Game-esque game show. Flying cars, retro futuristic aesthetic everywhere, lots of laughs. The Fantastic Four prepare for their space flight, bonding in the process.

The full title is The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Michael Giacchino is doing the score. The cast are introduced. Quinn is amazed by his super suit. Pascal is excited about joining a new family. He and Shakman have known each other for years, and almost became roommates decades ago. Kirby and Quinn are going to go to a pub to form their sisterly bond. Bachrach got advice from Mark Ruffalo about motion capture. Quinn says they’re going to bring the family dynamic. Kirby has laughed so much while rehearsing with everyone, wanted to convey the joy of the comics.

Feige confirms the Fantastic Four and many of the other characters we’ve seen are in Avengers 5 and 6. He teases who the directors will be: Joe and Anthony Russo. A sizzle reel plays of their past Marvel work. The Russos are onstage and joke about committing to this. They thought Endgame was the end of the road for their MCU work.

Secret Wars will need another movie before it to introduce a pivotal new character: Doctor Doom. Avengers 5 is now Avengers: Doomsday. A number of masked Doom soldiers show up onstage. Only one actor could play the MCU Victor Von Doom, in a way that shows the power of the Marvel multiverse. It’s Robert Downey Jr.

Avengers: Doomsday will be released in May 2026, followed by Secret Wars in May 2027.