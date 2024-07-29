“What is a Red Hulk?” That’s how Harrison Ford, who plays U.S. President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World, responded when asked about his then-rumored Marvel role as Red Hulk in a 2023 interview with ComicBook. One year later, the iconic Star Wars and Indiana Jones actor hulked out onstage in Comic-Con’s Hall H after a just-released trailer showed the Red Hulk smashing through the White House before being engaged by Anthony Mackie’s vibranium-winged Captain America.

Ford, 82, takes over the late William Hurt’s role as the mustached Thaddeus Ross from 2008’s The Incredible Hulk and 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. “I would have grown a mustache if I’d been asked,” Ford said as Mackie interjected with: “Tell Tom Holland I’ve got Harrison f—ing Ford,” referring to his long-running “feud” with the Spider-Man star.

“This is a character that’s based on a lot of history developed with Bill, who played the character previously,” Ford said. “But now, I am Thaddeus, and I’m delighted. And I’m proud to become a member of the Marvel universe. I’ve been watching fantastic actors — some of which are here tonight — have a really good time working in the Marvel universe, and I wanted a piece of the action.”

“I’m very proud to be in this film. I think it has turned out to befantastic,” Ford added of the Julius Onah-directed fourquel that alsostars Danny Ramirez as the new Falcon, Shira Haas as former Black WidowRuth Bat-Seraph, Giancarlo Esposito as the Serpent Society’s Sidewinder, and Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns/the Leader.

While there were rumors that Ford would reprise his role as the recast Ross in both Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed during a panel for the latter that Ford’s character isn’t in that film (which hits theaters May 2025). Feige also revealed that the government-backed Thunderbolts team isn’t named after the former Army general-turned-president.

Footage screened for the convention crowd included references to the new Avengers, the half-risen Celestial Tiamut from 2021’s Eternals, and adamantium, the virtually indestructible steel alloy that is found in Captain America’s shield and which is fused to Wolverine’s skeleton by the government’s Weapon X program.

Feige ended the Captain America 4 segment of the presentation by saying: “Just when I think my dream of a nerdy life can’t get any more complete, I hear Harrison Ford say ‘adamantium.’”

Captain America: Brave New World opens only in theaters February 14th, 2025.

