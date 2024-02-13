Mark Ruffalo Confirms Captain America: Brave New World Appearance (UPDATED)

UPDATE: According to Variety, Mark Ruffalo misspoke in his comments regarding a Hulk appearance in Captain America: Brave New World. They report that the actor mistakenly agreed that Brave New World was just one of Marvel's next films and was not confirming his appearance in it. The original story is as follows.

Mark Ruffalo's next Marvel project has been confirmed. According to the actor, he'll be appearing in Captain America: Brave New World, a previously unannounced appearance. Ruffalo made the confirmation during an interview at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

"Yeah. It's going to be great... [Marvel literally has] like a drone that follows me around," Ruffalo said of his Captain America 4 appearance in the interview.

In the same interview, Ruffalo said he never anticipates getting a solo Hulk movie. Instead, the actor says Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has said he'll complete his story arc over multiple movies.

"And he's like, 'Okay, we'll do that over the course of four movies. We'll never give you a standalone Hulk...' Let's just get that... Don't mean to burst your bubble, but that's not happening," Ruffalo added. "So we'll do it over four movies."

Ruffalo is joining an ensemble that includes Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, and Tim Blake Nelson amid others. The movie will also feature the MCU return of Danny Ramirez's Joaquin Torres, who says the movie will have ample action sequences.

"A lot! There's some phenomenal sequences. The way [director Julius Onah] works and how he structures and layers his characters and films — Luce is a phenomenal example of that — like the little hidden gems he places from the score, to different elements of sound, to how he plays with some lenses," Ramirez told Variety earlier this month. "I'm excited for the entire experience, but specifically there's one sequence that we shot, that I haven't sene yet, but I've heard a lot of really great things."

Who's all in Captain America 4?

In addition to Anthony Mackie returning as the eponymous Avenger in Captain America: Brave New World, other returning actors include Liv Tyler (Betty Ross), Tim Blake Nelson (The Leader), Carl Lumbly (Isaiah Bradley), and Danny Ramirez (Joaquin Torres). Shira Haas is making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as the iconic Marvel comics character Sabra in the film while Harrison Ford is playing Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the place of the late William Hurt. Captain America: Brave New World is being directed by Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox).

Captain America: Brave New World is set for release on February 14, 2025.