Captain America 4 Star Reveals Advice Anthony Mackie Gave Him

As with most superhero monikers, Falcon is a name donned by several different characters. Soon, that will also be the case in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez) picks up the mantle during Captain America: Brave New World given Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) is now the MCU's Captain America. Though little has been unveiled about the fourth Captain America picture, Ramirez says Mackie gave him some key advice.

"I learned by the end to follow his lead on his suit prep, so maybe not double-sleeve everything. Do the cut off," Ramirez told Variety at Sundance earlier this month.

Originally set for release this year, Captain America: Brave New World has since been pushed back to 2025. Despite the delay, Ramirez is excited for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to see the film's high-flying action.

"A lot! There's some phenomenal sequences. The way [director Julius Onah] works and how he structures and layers his characters and films — Luce is a phenomenal example of that — like the little hidden gems he places from the score, to different elements of sound, to how he plays with some lenses," Ramirez added. "I'm excited for the entire experience, but specifically there's one sequence that we shot, that I haven't sene yet, but I've heard a lot of really great things."

Though it's currently set for next February, it's expected Captain America 4 will undergo substantial reshoots later this year, so it's possible another delay may be in store.

Why does Marvel film reshoots?

Though reshoots once meant a film was performing poorly in test screenings, Marvel Studios has always scheduled additional photography to clarify questions that came up from test audiences.

"'Reshoots' was a bad word. 'Oh this movie's in reshoots, there must be a problem,'" mega-producer Kevin Feige previously said of the process.

He added, "Reshoots are key to our films, starting with Iron Man. We always say we're smart filmmakers at Marvel, but we're not geniuses and the best way to give notes on a movie is to watch the movie. So we make the movie and go, 'Oh yeah, no that's not right. That doesn't work," and have a system now that can be quite precise and efficient. [Reshoots last] sometimes one day, sometimes fifteen days, sometimes more to continue to go in and make the move the best it can be."

Who's all in Captain America 4?

In addition to Anthony Mackie returning as the eponymous Avenger in Captain America: Brave New World, other returning actors include Liv Tyler (Betty Ross), Tim Blake Nelson (The Leader), Carl Lumbly (Isaiah Bradley), and Danny Ramirez (Joaquin Torres). Shira Haas is making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as the iconic Marvel comics character Sabra in the film while Harrison Ford is playing Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the place of the late William Hurt. Captain America: Brave New World is being directed by Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox).

Captain America: Brave New World is set for release on February 14, 2025.