Captain America 4: Lego Set Confirms Rumor

Captain America: Brave New World's new LEGO set might've just confirmed a rumor about the upcoming Marvel movie. In the sack labeled 76292, Sam Wilson Captain America reportedly faces off against the Red Hulk. Now, there's been almost constant chatter about Harrison Ford's Thaddeus Ross doing battle with Anthony Mackie's Avenger in this movie. Every time someone asks a Marvel Studios representative about the possibility of a red hulk, they plead the fifth. But, it's hard to argue about the truth when it's rendered in multicolored plastic. On Instagram, @1414falconfan showed off some of the figures that are coming in this Captain America: Brave New World Lego set.

There are some other eyebrow raising inclusions in the upcoming playset. Of course there's Captain America Sam Wilson, Joaquin Torres as The Falcon, Red Hulk, and Ruth Bat-Seraph. (That last one could get a little dicey as the hero Sabra has a complicated past in marvel comics history.) So, it would seem as those are the major players in the movie. However, Captain America: Brave New World is undergoing significant rewrites at the moment. This year the film is scheduled to have some re-shoots to retool specific action sequences to make sure that Marvel Studios delivers the best product possible. For now, information like this is all fans really have to go on.

What's Going On With Captain America 4?

As a result of the 2023 writers and actors strikes, Captain America: Brave New World has been pushed to 2025. But, that's not all bad news as Marvel Studios is taking the initiative to really make sure that Sam Wilson's big screen debut is Captain America shines. Deadline reported late last year that a new rider has been hired to hammer out some additional scenes. Matthew Orton is the man in the chair for Captain America 4. He's previously worked with Marvel Studios on Moon Knight, specifically the episode "Asylum" which is the fifth entry in the Disney+ series.

Despite all the chatter about action scenes meeting touchups and script writing, Mackie is very excited about getting to work with Harrison Ford. In a previous interview with ComicBook.com, the Marvel star talked about how much respect the Indiana Jones actor commanded while he was on set. The topic of a set photo where Ford's pants were ripped like he'd been physically transformed also came up and Mackie had an expert dodg.

"See, Harrison [Ford] and I go way back. A lot of people don't know this," Mackie said to ComicBook.com. "This is our second time working together. He came down to Atlanta, they lost his luggage, so I gave him a pair of pants, but those are my work pants from working in the yard. Harrison, he's a curmudgeon, so he goes, 'Anthony, just give me the damned pants.' And I was like, 'Alright.' So that's all that was. He just needed some pants."

Captain America 4's Presidential Throw-Down?

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

With all this talk about Harrison Ford being the President of the United States in the MCU, you would be forgiven for forgetting that the sitting president is actually played by Dermott Mulroney. Comicbook.com caught up with the actor to talk about how in the world he's getting replaced. In Mulroney's eyes, he'd like a chance to throw down with Harrison Ford if the opportunity presented itself.

"Now, we're talking, that's the kind of spin-off thinking. Yes, the answer is a hard yes," Mulroney smirked. "Call Kevin Feige right now. You have his number right? Because, I don't and let him know that I'll be running against Thaddeus. What's his freaking name? I don't know. Now, you think they tell me anything? They don't!

"I was thrilled to be included in that. They caught me in scenes with Samuel L. Jackson. Like a dream, a lifetime dream," the star continued. "And, reunited with Don Cheadle! Incredible to be there. I hope they bring President Ritson back. My feeling is this, that his story isn't over because he kind of said, 'Hey, we're gonna seek you out and destroy you.' So, I'd love to see that."

Are you excited to see Red Hulk finally? Let us know down in the comments!