Captain Marvel Fans Thrilled About Candyman Director Joining Sequel

Marvel fans got big news on Wednesday with the announcement that Candyman reboot director Nia DaCosta has been tapped to help the highly anticipated Captain Marvel 2, a move that makes her the first Black woman to direct a movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Previous reports had noted that Marvel Studios was "hoping to find" a female director for the film, and now that they have, fans are absolutely loving the choice, with many expressing their joy on social media.

Among the reactions to DaCosta's hiring are those from moviegoers who weren't necessarily a fan of Captain Marvel or didn't previously have much interest in the sequel. Now, though fans appear to be all-in, excited for what DaCosta will bring to the story.

Captain Marvel grossed over $1 billion at the global box office when it debuted in 2019 and helped introduce general audiences to Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel.

“[She is] probably the most dynamic character that I've ever played. We'll see what the movie is, but as of now it's been the most range I've ever played in a character," Larson told reporters in 2018. "I've had to go through every emotion possible with her…That's what I want: I want to see complicated female characters. I want to see myself, which is not a simple person. I surprise myself constantly by what's happening and what's coming up, so hopefully that's what comes out on screen.”

The script for Captain Marvel 2 is being written by Megan McDonnell, who is currently a staff writer on the Marvel Disney+ series WandaVision. Previous reports have indicated that the film will take place in the present-day and could potentially set up the next Avengers movie.

Captain Marvel 2 is currently scheduled to be released on July 8, 2022.